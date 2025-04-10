VoluMetrix Wins People's Choice Award at American College of Cardiology NIH-NHLBI Company Showcase

VoluMetrix, an innovative leader in non-invasive cardiovascular monitoring solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the People's Choice Award at the ACC25-NHLBI Company Showcase, held during the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session in Chicago.

The prestigious event, hosted on March 29 in the exhibit hall's Future Hub, featured presentations from four cutting-edge companies selected from a competitive pool of companies funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI). VoluMetrix was chosen by the ACC Future Hub Task Force to participate in the showcase, which highlights breakthrough technologies with strong commercial potential in cardiovascular care.

As part of the session, each company delivered a pitch followed by Q&A, presenting to an audience of leading cardiologists, key opinion leaders, industry strategics, and private capital investors. Dr. Bret Alvis, VoluMetrix's CMO, captivated the audience with the company's mission to revolutionize heart failure management through its novel, non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring platform.

"We are honored to be recognized by our peers and attendees at ACC25 with the People's Choice Award," said Kyle Hocking, PhD, CEO of VoluMetrix. "This recognition affirms the impact our technology can have on improving cardiovascular care and outcomes, and we're excited to continue driving innovation forward."

The People's Choice Award is a testament to VoluMetrix's ability to connect with clinical and industry stakeholders through its vision, value proposition, and potential to transform the future of cardiac monitoring.

VoluMetrix is a Nashville-based medical technology company pioneering non-invasive solutions for hemodynamic monitoring. Its platform technology is designed to provide clinicians with actionable cardiovascular insights - empowering earlier intervention and better patient outcomes in heart failure and beyond.

