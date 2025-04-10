Route1, Inc.: Route1 Signs Significant New Orders with Major Cities in the Southwestern United States and Announces Key Corporate Updates Including Its Acquisition Growth Strategy

Procurement Departments of Two Major U.S. Cities Complete Purchase Orders for Company Products in Excess of CAD $1,400,000. The Company Expands its Engineering and Professional Services to Focus on Acquisitions of First Responder Vehicle and Equipment Upfitters.

Route1 Inc. (TSXV:ROI) ("Route1" or the "Company"), a leading engineering and professional services firm specializing in the deployment and integration of advanced data capture-based technologies, and actionable business intelligence ("ABI") to city, state, and federal first responder departments, public safety and parking managers, is pleased to announce new sales orders from multiple major U.S. cities, and pivotal new advancements.

Tony Busseri, CEO of Route1 stated "The new orders exemplify Route1's reputation in the first responder community as a trusted and leading provider to the public safety sector. Now, as we expand further into the sales, installation, and service layer going forward with targeted acquisitions, we expect to strengthen our relationships and reputation that will lead to more orders, more service contracts, and ultimately growth and performance for our shareholders."

NEW CONTRACTS MARK A STRONG START TO 2025 FOR ROUTE1

Route1 secured new purchase orders in excess of CAD $1,400,000 from the procurement departments of two major cities in the southwestern United States with anticipated order delivery in the second quarter of 2025 of ruggedized devices including hardware, warranties and support.

A rugged device is a computer or tablet used by law enforcement, fire departments, and paramedics. It has a high-performance processor, long battery life, a sunlight-readable display, and a rugged chassis that meets military standards for durability. It's capable of withstanding drops, extreme temperatures, and exposure to water, making it a reliable tool in emergency situations.

In addition, many ruggedized devices can be mounted in vehicles and are used by paramedics, firefighters, and police officers to access critical data in real-time, such as medical records, building plans, and criminal databases. These devices are essential for enhancing situational awareness and improving the efficiency of public safety operations.

Ruggedized devices are indispensable tools for first responders, providing them with the reliability, durability, connectivity, and information they need to perform their duties effectively in high-pressure, hazardous situations. These devices empower first responders to work more efficiently, make informed decisions, and enhance safety for themselves and the public they serve.

RUGGED DEVICES MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH

According to Business Research Insights March 24, 2025 note, the global market for rugged devices in 2025 is estimated at approximately USD $6.5 billion and is projected to reach USD $10 billion by 2033, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate ("CAGR") of 4.9%.

ROUTE 1 EXPANDS ITS ACQUISITION GROWTH STRATEGY TO TARGET THE SALES, INSTALLATION AND SERVICE SECTOR OF FIRST RESPONDER VEHICLE AND EQUIPMENT UPFITTERS

Route1 is already a provider of product sales, warranty, support and services to the first responder vehicle upfitter market. The Company anticipates playing a much bigger role going forward by launching a targeted acquisition and/or partnership strategy in this highly fragmented sector.

The industry is primarily made up of small to medium sized regional businesses with established local relationships with city, county and state first responder groups.

Companies in this sector are often specialized in upfitting vehicles for specific emergency services (police, fire, EMS) and must adhere to industry standards and regulations for vehicle safety, performance, and functionality.

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH

According to Valuate Reports the global vehicle upfitting service market was valued at approximately $726 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $1.251 billion by 2029, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during this period.

The global fleet upfitting service market was valued at $8.203 billion in 2024, with forecasts suggesting growth to $12.570 billion by 2031, indicating a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2031.

The commercial vehicle upfitting market was estimated at $2.010 billion in 2024, with projections to reach $3.336 billion by 2031, corresponding to a CAGR of 7.66% during the forecast period.

Route1 remains devoted to maintaining transparency and providing regular updates to stakeholders and the public. Route1 extends its gratitude to its partners, stakeholders, and dedicated team for their unwavering support and contributions towards making this company continue to succeed.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers. Route1 is listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 480 578-0287

tony.busseri@route1.com

