Xebra Brands Ltd: Xebra Brands Launches National RFP to Establish Cannabis Cultivation Partnerships Across Mexico

Xebra Brands Ltd. ("Xebra" or the "Company") (CSE:XBRA)(OTCQB:XBRAF)(FSE:9YC0), a trailblazer in the Mexican cannabis sector and the sole company legally permitted to cultivate, manufacture, operate, and sell cannabis (-1% THC) in Mexico, is excited to announce the launch of a formal Request for Proposal (RFP) process. This initiative seeks to form 5 to 12 agricultural partnerships with companies and authorities across diverse growing regions in Mexico to cultivate cannabis under federal authorization.

A National Call for Cannabis Cultivation Partners

Xebra continues to progress on the legal groundwork while moving into commercial execution, the Company is issuing a public call for proposals from experienced agricultural companies, landowners, and municipal entities with the capability and interest to partner on cannabis cultivation projects. These joint initiatives will mark the first wave of federally compliant cannabis farming operations in the country.

"Entering commercial operations marks a historic milestone for Xebra and for the cannabis industry in Mexico," said Rodrigo Gallardo, Interim CEO of Xebra Brands. "By launching this RFP, we are not only opening the door for regional growers to participate in a federally licensed and structured cannabis market-we are laying the groundwork for a transformative new chapter in the country's agricultural economy."

RFP Overview and Timeline

The RFP will remain open from June 1, 2025 until August 31, 2025. Proposals will be reviewed through a structured evaluation process, with selected partners announced in fall 2025.

The RFP submission package outlines all requirements and evaluation criteria, which include:

Land Information : Location, size, access to infrastructure, water availability, and suitability for cannabis.

Legal Readiness : Ability to operate in compliance with COFEPRIS and municipal agricultural guidelines.

Operational Experience : Track record in high-value crop cultivation, including greenhouse or open-field management.

Project Proposal : Business model (joint venture, lease, etc.), proposed investment, and projected yield capacity.

Environmental Responsibility : Sustainability practices and community development plans.

Security Protocols : Site security, access control, and regulatory compliance safeguards.

Implementation Timeline: Readiness for immediate development and planting schedules.

Driving Forward a Legal Cannabis Economy

This initiative represents the first economic agricultural call-to-action under Mexico's federal cannabis framework, solidifying Xebra's leadership in the space and laying the groundwork for a thriving, legally compliant cannabis economy.

About Xebra Brands:

Xebra Brands Ltd. is a global cannabis company focused on the development and commercialization of cannabis-based products and assets. In Mexico, Xebra holds the only full federal authorization to legally cultivate, process, and sell cannabis (-1% THC). The Company is committed to building a national network of compliant cultivation partners and introducing high-quality cannabis products to both domestic and international markets.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

Rodrigo Gallardo

Interim CEO

For more information contact:

1(888) XEBRA 88

omar@xebrabrands.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements", as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects" ,"is expected", "budget", "scheduled," "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements with respect Strategy 2025 and the Company's growth strategy into the CBD market, the roadmap to accelerate growth in the North American CBD market, the Company's expected growth pillars of Cultivation, Manufacturing and Retail and the planned business activities under each such pillar, that the Company is actively seeking to amend current provisions under the Company's Mexican cultivation licences that limit cultivation scale, the aim to collaborate with major agricultural institutions in Mexico for large-scale, low-cost outdoor cannabis cultivation, expectations with respect to the Company's legal proceedings in Mexico, including the results and timing thereof, the expectation that Chapingo University will initiate pilot projects once confined site approval is granted, the anticipation for the importation process the two CBD products, which were manufactured in partnership with Restorative Botanicals, to be completed by April 2025 and the expectation for launch shortly thereafter, the Company's plans for e-commerce partnerships with Amazon Mexico and Mercado Libre is Mexico and the intention to leveraging expertise from a major U.S. e-commerce partner for market expansion and that the Company is seeking partnerships with CBD brands and that such partnerships may expedite the Company's path to self-sustainability.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Xebra's ability to predict or control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Specific reference is made to Xebra's most recent annual management discussion and analysis on file with certain Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, the inability of Xebra to retain the authorizations granted by COFEPRIS, the inability to successfully complete financings on terms acceptable to Xebra or at all, the inability to generate sufficient revenues or to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plan; changes in government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in various countries; risks associated with agriculture and cultivation activities generally, including inclement weather, access to supply of seeds, poor crop yields, and spoilage; compliance with import and export laws of various countries; significant fluctuations in cannabis prices and transportation costs; the risk of obtaining necessary licenses and permits; inability to identify, negotiate and complete potential acquisitions, dispositions or joint ventures for any reason; the ability to retain key employees; dependence on third parties for services and supplies; non-performance by contractual counter-parties; general economic conditions; the continued growth in global demand for cannabis products and the continued increase in jurisdictions legalizing cannabis; and the timely receipt of regulatory approvals for license applications on terms satisfactory to Xebra. In addition, there is no assurance Xebra will: be a low-cost producer or exporter; obtain a dominant market position in any jurisdiction; have products that will be unique. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Xebra undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the foregoing except as required by law. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies could affect Xebra's actual performance and cause its actual performance to differ materially from what has been expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Xebra. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those set out in such statements.

SOURCE: Xebra Brands Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire