ContourGlobal's site features six-hour storage capacity alongside 221 MW of solar generation capacity. It is located in northern Chile and is part of a portfolio acquired from Spain's Grenergy last year. From pv magazine LatAm The ContourGlobal developer owned by US-based investment giant KKR has inaugurated the Quillagua solar-plus-storage plant in the María Elena commune of Chile's Antofagasta region. Commercial operation of the power purchase agreement-backed site - which features 221 MW of solar generation capacity and a 200 MW/1. 2 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) - is expected ...

