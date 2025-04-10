Company Remains Focused on Accelerating Global Expansion and Innovative Solutions for Clients

Real Chemistry today unveiled its 2024 business results and milestone achievements, cementing its role as a go-to medical marketing and communications partner for the most innovative healthcare companies and the top destination for the industry's best and brightest talent.

In 2024, Real Chemistry achieved global revenue of $665 million a ~12% increase from $596 million in 2023 driven by continued investments in talent, AI and integrated healthcare solutions. As of the end of 2024, Real Chemistry and Swoop, an AI-driven audience targeting and omnichannel firm, are operating as separate entities, and will report their business performance accordingly in the future.

"Real Chemistry has thrived through every phase of its evolution, and we expect the next few years to be as transformative as ever," said Jim Weiss, Founder and Chairman of Real Chemistry, and Executive Advisor, New Mountain Capital. "We have achieved exponential growth while creating life-changing impact for patients. I'm thrilled to work with our amazing team and clients as we continue to expand globally, strengthen our expertise and deliver new, breakthrough solutions that create even greater impact."

Real Chemistry's momentum in 2024 was driven by more than just financial performance it was powered by a people-first mindset and a bold vision for the future. With a focus on cultivating a high-performance culture, the company continues to attract, grow and retain top talent across disciplines. This commitment to its people and purpose is central to Real Chemistry's long-term strategy.

"Growth isn't just about scale it's also about people," said Shankar Narayanan, CEO. "When our team is empowered, our clients benefit. That's why we're committed to building a culture where the best talent does their best work, driving innovation and impact across the industry with creativity, passion and purpose. In 2025, we have plans to expand on our growing global footprint through strategic acquisitions and reinvest in our capabilities to serve companies that are on the front lines tackling some of today's toughest healthcare challenges."

REAL CHEMISTRY'S 2024 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

PEOPLE Strengthened Global Medical Communications Capabilities: Real Chemistry acquired Avant Healthcare, forming Real Chemistry Medical Communications to connect scientific discovery with patient care. Expanded Leadership: The company welcomed industry leaders Eric Solomon, Sherry Pudloski, Priscilla Ramos and Michelle Terra. The team kicked off 2025 by adding Jeff Lupinacci and Julia Gaebler, Ph.D.



PURPOSE Advanced AI-Driven Insights Research: Real Chemistry enhanced RCIS Workspace, its proprietary, privacy-safe version of ChatGPT, with a research assistant informed by 500+ HCP interviews, delivering more than hundreds of millions of dollars in research value. The company also launched AI-driven patient personas in oncology and diabetes to uncover key market drivers. Expanded Global Presence: Real Chemistry expanded its ability to serve clients around the globe, with new offices in Manchester and Edinburgh. Expanded Generative AI Adoption: Through "AI Palooza," Real Chemistry trained its 2,000+ person workforce to become Real AI evangelists, delivering more than 20 client-ready AI solutions. With 80,000+ AI-powered conversations in 2024, RCIS Workspace is transforming real-time healthcare engagement.



PERFORMANCE Real Chemistry was recognized for both its industry leadership and commitment to workplace culture , earning prestigious industry accolades including: MM+M 2024 Healthcare Network of the Year PRWeek Healthcare Agency of the Year PRovoke Media's Top 5 Best Large Agencies to Work for List Recertified as a "Great Place to Work"



About Real Chemistry

Real Chemistry is a trusted partner to the world's most successful life sciences and healthcare companies. As a leading provider of AI-powered audience analytics and insights, we help the healthcare industry better understand, reach and engage patients and professionals using bold ideas to create human-centric healthcare experiences. Anchored by our culture of innovation and boundless creativity, our 2,000+ experts across the life sciences, marketing communications and technology sectors enable modern medical therapies and those they were designed to help, meet and exceed their potential.

