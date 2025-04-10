T&S Brass's Italy-based brand Klarco, a manufacturer of commercial foodservice plumbing equipment, is pleased to announce the official opening of its new production facility in Aviano, Italy. This strategic move consolidates Klarco's operations from five separate sites in the San Quirino industrial area into one single, highly efficient plant, enhancing productivity, sustainability and employee well-being.

The new Aviano facility spans 14,000 square meters of indoor space, with additional outdoor areas. It accommodates all company offices and production departments, including the central warehouse, machinery shop, plating department, and assembly and shipping, under one roof. This centralized approach strengthens business operations, increases production capacity and improves lead times. Strategically located in Northeast Italy, Aviano offers excellent connectivity to major highways and proximity to the town center, ensuring easy access to services for employees and visitors.

"The new facility marks a significant milestone for Klarco. By consolidating into a single, modern site, we are better positioned to innovate, meet growing customer demand and drive long-term success," said Lorida Dehara, general manager at Klarco.

The new facility strengthens Klarco's commitment to both sustainability and employee well-being. Planned investments in renewable energy, waste management and resource recycling align with ESG principles, while new initiatives support a healthier, safer workplace. A dedicated fitness area will promote physical and mental well-being, and advanced technologies, including automated raw material management, a vertical warehouse and robotic systems in the machinery and plating departments, will enhance production quality while reducing strenuous manual labor and improving ergonomics.

"The opening of the Aviano facility aligns with T&S's commitment to strengthening our global presence, and we are proud to see Klarco thrive," said Eva-Marie Fox, president and chief operating officer at T&S.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for June.

About T&S Brass

T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc. has been a leader in providing innovative equipment solutions to the foodservice and plumbing industries for more than 75 years since 1947 when it developed the first pre-rinse unit. Today, with facilities on the east and west coasts of the U.S., in Shanghai, China and in Europe, T&S leads the way in environmental initiatives from eco-friendly manufacturing processes to development of award-winning water- and energy-conserving products. T&S is among the first commercial plumbing manufacturers to be registered by UL to ISO 9001 Certification, the most stringent a corporation can receive. For more information, go to www.tsbrass.com.

About Klarco

Klarco has been designing and manufacturing faucets, pre-rinse units, automatic hose reels and accessories for professional kitchens and the foodservice industry since 1985. Today, it is part of the U.S.-based T&S Brass and Bronze Works and represents one of the strongest and most established companies in the industry. Backed by nearly 40 years of experience and technological research, Klarco offers innovative, reliable and durable products to the European market. For more information, visit www.klarco.com.

Contacts:

Media contact

Linda Cattelan

Email: marketing@klarco.com