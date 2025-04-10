Strategic acquisitions in the UK expand Crisp's retail reach globally and extend the offering into food service

Crisp, the leading collaborative commerce platform for retail data, has announced the acquisition of two separate entities: Atheon Analytics (SKUtrak) and ClearBox Analytics (ClearView). Both companies are based in the United Kingdom and connect supply chain data across major retail chains and their consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers. Similar to Crisp, SKUtrak helps CPGs and other retailer vendors improve their business with actionable demand intelligence. ClearBox, founded by experts in retail and analytics, enhances visibility into grocery retail, food service and supply chain performance for some of the largest CPG brands in the world.

Founded with a mission to "humanize data" from grocery retailers to reduce waste and improve product availability, Atheon Analytics' "SKUtrak" platform provides SKU-level data to CPG brands selling through Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons, Waitrose, and other major UK retail chains. With the acquisition of Atheon, Crisp bolsters its capabilities to cover UK-based retail channels and increases global visibility for multinational manufacturers.

ClearBox Analytics has deep expertise in combining ERP data, trade spend data and retailer data, driving unparalleled visibility to C-suite, finance, supply chain and sales functions. The acquisition of ClearBox extends Crisp's capabilities into the commercial food service sector and gives Crisp customers expanded dashboard reporting capabilities designed for broader supply chain and C-suite reporting. ClearBox customers include leading global brands such as KraftHeinz and Nestlé.

"Acquiring Atheon and ClearBox advances Crisp's goal of providing CPG brands with all the data and actionable insights they need to grow sales and build relationships with their retail partners," said Are Traasdahl, founder and CEO of Crisp. "These mission-driven companies both share our commitment to reducing food waste and optimizing supply chains through better collaboration. When brands and retailers share the same clean, real-time data, it empowers them to identify out of stocks and overstocks and direct products to where they are needed to immediately reduce waste and create a positive double bottom line good for the business and the environment."

The acquisitions bring over 120 UK and multinational customers onto the Crisp platform.

"This deal and Crisp's expansive access to point-of-sale data will allow our customers to bring together their own first-party data along with third-party and store-level insights to gain a holistic view of their business performance in the UK and in the U.S.," said ClearBox Analytics CEO Mark Smith. "Our grocery retail and food service customers will benefit from unprecedented access to real-time data to efficiently manage their supply chains, improve business outcomes and reduce waste."

"Crisp shares our passion for optimizing grocery supply chains and given the strong strategic alignment in our business models, this deal creates new opportunities to apply our technology and enhance the offering to our customers in the UK and beyond," said Atheon CEO Guy Cuthbert. "Our SKUtrak technology, truDemand engine and access to data from leading UK retailers will enhance the retail analytics capabilities for Crisp customers globally. We are excited to bring our team over to work with Crisp to further build out its comprehensive data platform."

Following Crisp's acquisitions of Shelf Engine, Bentonville-based Atlas from Advantage Solutions, and Minneapolis-based Lumidata and SetSight, these latest deals allow Crisp to provide CPG brands with unprecedented visibility into data and insights to optimize supply chain operations across major retail channels in the U.S. and the UK. Expanded data access and dashboard reporting capabilities allow Crisp customers to optimize operational performance and capture every sale across thousands of store locations and in food service.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

For more information about Crisp and the acquisition of Atheon and ClearBox, please visit www.gocrisp.com.

About Crisp

Over $15T in goods flow through global supply chains annually. But the data required to optimize movement of goods is disconnected and siloed. As the leading retail data company, Crisp leverages AI to facilitate the integration, access, and exchange of data between CPG brands, retailers, and distributors, providing unprecedented visibility to optimize retail sales and the supply chain infrastructure. Trusted by 6,000+ brands representing more than $2.5T in retail sales across over 250K stores, Crisp transforms retail data into a competitive advantage. Learn more at gocrisp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250410480590/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact: Katie Padilla, (202) 878-8315, crispteam@padillaco.com