Strategic refresh brings enterprise-grade CCaaS to AI-driven organisations and agile mid-sized businesses

With an ever-expanding set of AI Orchestrator features and a fast-to-deploy offer for mid-sized contact centres, Odigo has announced the strategic refresh of its UK Partner Programme-improving access to high-performing CX solutions in a fast-changing market.

A solution to an emerging problem

In the UK, accelerating AI adoption, economic pressure on employers and shifting workplace dynamics are pushing contact centres toward a future of leaner, highly skilled teams. Enterprise organisations must now make more deliberate choices to ensure maximum service quality, minimal complexity, and the high-quality data needed for AI.

At the same time, as innovation cycles accelerate, mid-sized contact centres risk being caught between overly basic solutions and costly, customisable platforms with longer deployment times.

The solution? A strong AI-led development roadmap, new offers specifically for mid-sized businesses and a reinvigorated indirect sales approach to better showcase Odigo's full potential-powered by the expertise of trusted local and industry-specific integrators, resellers, and consultancies.

Building on proven partner success

This UK relaunch builds on the success of Odigo's indirect model in continental Europe, where long-standing collaborations with trusted partners such as IBM, Capgemini, Telefónica, NTT Data, and Minsait have already led to numerous deployments for leading organisations.

This mature ecosystem and growing client base demonstrate how partner-led delivery can scale Odigo's impact while maintaining quality and flexibility.

"We've built strong relationships with our clients over the years, based on reliability, service quality, and technical excellence," said Stéphane Battiston, VP of Strategic Alliances at Odigo. "Now we're scaling that success-by empowering partners who know their markets, their verticals, and their clients best."

What's in it for partners?

Odigo's refreshed Partner Programme offers integrators and resellers access to a high-performing CCaaS solution and tailored go-to-market support:

Training and enablement for fast ramp-up.

Technical guidance and co-selling support.

Structured Partner Programme and unique commercial benefits.

Turnkey marketing resources to accelerate lead generation.

A clear new value proposition for mid-sized businesses.

What's in it for businesses?

This isn't just a sales channel it's a smarter way to deliver value:

Better local and vertical-specific support

Faster implementation and onboarding

Flexible entry points-whether you're scaling or simplifying

Access to the same proven technology used by enterprise players

"This isn't about selling more-it's about serving better," added Battiston. "We're giving more organisations access to an enterprise-grade solution, delivered by partners who are already close to their customers. That's how we scale responsibly-and keep our commitment to better interactions for everyone."

From flagship to fast-track

With its enterprise-grade CCaaS solution, a forward-thinking AI-led roadmap, and new offers for mid-sized contact centres, Odigo now provides a full range of options to suit any business maturity level.

Whether the priority is deep customisation, AI-powered orchestration, or fast deployment with a lower cost to build-Odigo is ready to meet organisations where they are and help them grow.

Because great CX shouldn't be reserved for global giants.

It should be within reach for every organisation committed to doing better by their customers.

About Odigo

Odigo is a global provider of Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) solutions that enhance interactions between brands and their customers. A pioneer in the French customer experience market and now a leading player in Europe, Odigo has been supporting more than 250 large enterprises across 100+ countries for nearly 40 years.

Driven by a deep sense of professionalism, pragmatism, and innovation, Odigo stands out for the unrivalled reliability and robustness of its solution, offering the highest voice quality (MOS) in the market. Our experts help both private and public organisations select and deploy the best customer engagement models and AI solutions to maximise performance and satisfaction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250410878862/en/

Contacts:

Stéphane Battiston, VP of Strategic Alliances at Odigo LinkedIn

Email: stephane.battiston@odigo.com

Book a one-to-one meeting with Stéphane (https://www.odigo.com/en-gb/request-a-demo/)