GDA Selected as Winner of the ESG Solution of the Year Award by CleanTech Breakthrough

HOUSTON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Digital Assets Limited ("GDA"), one of the largest Bitcoin mining companies in the world in terms of hash rate, announced today that it has been selected as the winner of the "ESG Solution of the Year Award" by the 2025 CleanTech Breakthrough Awards. This recognition highlights GDA's industry leadership in creating and integrating innovative clean energy solutions into its global Bitcoin mining operations.

The CleanTech Breakthrough Awards recognize outstanding technology companies, solutions, and products in categories spanning energy, climate technology, waste & recycling, smart grid, AI, and more. This year's program received thousands of nominations from companies worldwide, reflecting both a highly competitive field and the global momentum toward sustainable innovation.

GDA was awarded for its commitment to sustainable Bitcoin mining through energy solutions that reduce emissions and benefit local communities. In Argentina, its partnership with YPF Luz repurposes stranded gas, a byproduct of oil extraction that would otherwise be flared, to generate electricity that powers 1,200 Bitcoin mining machines, cutting methane emissions while optimizing energy use.

In Sweden, GDA launched a heat repurposing initiative with Muttern Fastigheter, using excess heat from its data centers to warm local buildings, supplying 90,000 cubic meters of hot air per hour powered by renewable hydroelectric energy. These initiatives demonstrate how Bitcoin mining can drive both environmental and economic sustainability.

"Being selected as the winner of the ESG Solution of the Year Award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing sustainable Bitcoin mining," said Abdumalik Mirakhmedov, Executive President of GDA. "At GDA, we are proving that profitability and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. By leveraging innovative energy solutions and strong partnerships, we are reframing Bitcoin mining as a force for good."

With 20 industrial-scale data centers across four continents and a total energy capacity exceeding 600 MW, GDA integrates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and waste energy sources to power its operations.

About GDA

GDA is one of the world's largest and most experienced industrial-scale Bitcoin mining companies, with a track record of building, managing, and scaling data center operations spanning nearly a decade. We champion innovation, responsible energy use, and investment in the communities where we operate globally, including the 20 data centers across North America, South America, Europe, and Central Asia. With a total power capacity of over 600 MW, the company has brought over 150,000 miners online and was named to Fast Company's 2024 list of the Next Big Things in Tech in the fintech and blockchain category. At GDA, we are committed to supporting the infrastructure for the future of money by making the Bitcoin network more robust, resilient, and secure.

About CleanTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in energy, climate and clean technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The CleanTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of clean technology companies and products in categories including solar technology, smart grid, energy management, wind energy, waste & recycling, transportation and more.

