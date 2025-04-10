SOHM, Inc. Shares an Exciting Expansion and Upcoming Presentation on ABBIE

SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company specializing in generic drugs and gene-editing tools, is thrilled to announce and share some exciting developments at SOHM Inc.! Our commitment to innovation and excellence continues to drive our growth, and we are delighted to announce the expansion of our ABBIE genome editing and cell engineering program at our Carlsbad facility along with our UACI labs.

This expansion is a strategic move to support our ever-growing Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) validation needs. With an increasing number of licensing opportunities on the horizon, we are poised to meet the demand for engineered mouse models and cell lines vital for drug development, gene therapy, and immunotherapy. Additionally, this expansion will enhance our AI-enabled ABBIE platform, paving the way for revolutionary applications in next-generation gene editing. Dr. David Aguilar, COO, added.

We are equally excited to inform you that SOHM Inc. will be presenting a poster at the prestigious American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Conference, taking place from May 13-17 in vibrant New Orleans, LA. Our poster is entitled "ABBIE Gene Editing: A Breakthrough in Precise, Replicable, and Traceable Genomic Integration," highlighting our cutting-edge advancements in this critical field.

Further details regarding the poster event will be shared in due course, and we look forward to your continued support as we embark on this thrilling journey.

Thank you for being an integral part of SOHM Inc.'s success!

For more information about SOHM Inc. and its groundbreaking work in biotechnology, please visit www.SOHM.com:

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted gene editing solutions. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy. SOHM strives to transform the landscape of genome editing and improve the quality of life through scientific discovery.

SOHM, Inc.:

Name: Baron Night, CEO/Dr. David Aguilar, COO

Email: info@sohm.com

Phone: (714) 522-6700

