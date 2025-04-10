Black Book Research Announces 2025 Top-Rated Payer Enterprise Analytics Vendors Based on Client Satisfaction Scores

Independent Healthcare IT Market Research Firm Recognizes Veradigm as Overall #1 Payer Analytics Vendor for Second Consecutive Year

Black Book Research, an independent healthcare-centric market research and public opinion research company, has released the results of its 2025 survey assessing client satisfaction and performance outcomes for enterprise analytics software and services vendors supporting U.S. payers and managed care organizations.

Based on feedback collected from 1,313 validated users representing 404 payer entities-including commercial health plans, government-sponsored programs, TPAs, and specialty insurers-Black Book's 2025 rankings highlight vendor performance across 18 key operational excellence indicators. The study period spanned Q3 2024 through Q1 2025.

For the second year in a row, Veradigm has achieved the top overall ranking in payer analytics, earning the highest number of #1 rankings across individual performance indicators. Veradigm outpaced peers in nine of the 18 KPIs measured, including:

Data Integration Efficiency

Data Standardization Quality

Scalability and Flexibility

Benchmarking and Comparative Analytics

User Interface Intuitiveness

Customer Support Responsiveness

System Reliability and Uptime

Audit Trail Transparency

Adaptability to Regulatory Changes

"The rapid evolution of payer enterprise analytics solutions is being driven by measurable ROI, regulatory urgency, and the convergence of AI, machine learning, and agentic automation," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "This year's survey results reflect a continued shift toward data-driven transformation, with payer organizations identifying predictive analytics, real-time decision support, and data integration capabilities as top investment priorities."

Key Findings from the 2025 Black Book Report:

83% of payer organizations reported a reduction in claim denials of at least 10% within six months of implementing AI-enhanced analytics platforms.

69% observed substantial improvements in revenue cycle efficiencies and net collections.

Over one-third reported cash flow increases exceeding 10% following analytics deployment.

Analytics solutions designed for population health and targeted care management were credited with improving member engagement, quality adherence, and clinical outcomes.

Black Book's methodology is grounded in 100% client feedback and includes rigorous internal and external validation processes. Rankings are based solely on the experience and satisfaction of users from payer organizations across multiple subsectors and regions, including Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and commercial plan structures.

The survey collected data on vendor performance in four key analytics domains:

Risk Adjustment & Financial Performance Analytics

Quality Measurement & Compliance Analytics

Population Health & Clinical Care Analytics

Value-Based Care & Contract Performance Analytics

About Black Book

Black Book Research maintains its position as the healthcare industry's most trusted source for impartial vendor performance evaluations. The firm does not accept payment for participation, ranking inclusion, or briefings, and discloses results to the public and media prior to vendor notification. Over 2.9 million healthcare IT users have contributed to Black Book's annual polling since 2009.

Black Book Market Research LLC provides healthcare IT users, media, investors, analysts, consultants, and prospective buyers with impartial customer satisfaction insights and vendor performance scores through independent, crowd-sourced research. Black Book does not own or hold equity in any of the companies evaluated and maintains a strict policy of neutrality. More information is available at www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

