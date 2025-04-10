Baker Tilly's Insight Into Reputation and Brand Management Oversight: A Strategic Imperative for Boards in the Age of AI

Authored by Norris James

An expanding frontier of risk oversight

Reputation and brand management oversight involves strategically governing how a brand is perceived and managed in the marketplace. Brand management focuses on creating a coherent narrative that resonates with target audiences, while reputation refers to the collective perception of stakeholders based on their interactions with the organization.

Effective board governance in this area is essential for organizations to prevent reputational crises and ensure long-term growth. In an evolving and volatile risk environment, managing reputation and brand has shifted from being a byproduct of operational success to a strategic asset that requires active oversight. Boards of directors are uniquely positioned to protect and guide this essential asset amid the distinct challenges presented by artificial intelligence (AI). These factors have altered the speed, scope and complexity of managing reputation and brand, compelling boards to place reputation oversight at the forefront of their governance strategies.

The strategic importance of reputation

Reputation is a critical asset that influences stakeholder relationships - including those with investors, employees, customers, regulators and communities. A strong reputation can enhance customer loyalty, engagement, access to capital and long-term profitability. Conversely, a damaged reputation can lead to financial losses, regulatory scrutiny, talent attrition and erosion of shareholder value.

Trust is a valuable commodity, and boards must recognize reputation as a key performance indicator (KPI) that requires continuous assessment, protection and enhancement.

The evolving risk landscape

Social media - and AI tools to automate social media - have significantly accelerated the pace and breadth of public discourse. A genuine or perceived mistake can escalate into a major crisis within hours. Hashtag movements, viral content and influential voices can quickly bolster or undermine years of reputational investment. The decentralized structure of social media also allows for the unchecked spread of misinformation, fake news and targeted attacks-forcing organizations to engage in reactive damage control.

AI presents both opportunities and threats to reputation management. In one instance, AI-driven tools can offer advanced sentiment analysis, predictive monitoring and crisis forecasting, enabling organizations to take proactive measures. In another instance, AI technologies - such as deepfakes, generative content and automated misinformation campaigns - can unpredictably threaten corporate reputations. Boards must understand AI's ethical, legal and operational implications while ensuring its responsible application within the organization.

Why boards should prioritize reputation oversight

Today's stakeholders demand greater transparency, accountability and alignment with societal values, making concerns about cybersecurity and environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors increasingly tied to corporate reputation. The role of the board is to ensure their organization complies with regulatory requirements and actively engages with stakeholders on critical issues. Reputation is fundamentally linked to various business risks, including cyber threats, regulatory compliance, supply chain vulnerabilities and environmental impacts.

For example, a data breach should not be viewed solely as a technical error but as a reputational event that can erode customer trust. Therefore, boards must adopt a holistic risk management approach that places reputation in decision-making. Additionally, while AI can significantly enhance these efforts by providing advanced analytics and predictive capabilities, it raises concerns that can impact reputation and brand. Data privacy, algorithmic bias, and the ethical use of AI can lead to public scrutiny and potential backlash if not managed responsibly.

Crisis preparedness is a board-level responsibility. In our fast-paced digital age, reputational crises can escalate rapidly, leaving boards no room for a reactive stance. Directors must ensure that crisis management frameworks are robust, well-practiced and adaptable. This involves conducting comprehensive scenario planning, providing media training and preparing organizational leadership to respond swiftly and authentically under pressure.

When it comes to accountability in the use of AI, boards must oversee the deployment of AI within the organization, particularly in areas that impact public trust - such as marketing, data privacy and decision-making algorithms. Establishing clear governance policies for AI, including ethical guidelines and bias mitigation strategies, is essential to maintain and enhance reputation.

Insights on the importance for boards

Impact on oversight : Boards play a crucial role to ensure that all facets of an organization are aligned with its strategic goals. By prioritizing reputation management, boards can provide effective oversight over risk management practices, crisis response protocols and the implementation of AI technologies. This proactive approach can help mitigate potential risks before they escalate into crises.

Governance implications : Effective governance requires boards to establish policies and frameworks that uphold ethical standards, compliance and transparency. By addressing the evolving risk landscape, boards can implement robust governance measures that enhance accountability and trust. This includes establishing guidelines for the responsible use of AI, monitoring social media activities and ensuring adherence to regulatory requirements.

Reputation and brand management: A strong reputation is a valuable asset that can differentiate an organization in a competitive market. Boards must recognize that reputation management is integral to brand management and long-term success. By actively engaging in reputation oversight, boards can protect and enhance the organization's brand, foster customer loyalty and build trust with stakeholders.

The bottom line

The evolving risk landscape, driven by AI, necessitates a comprehensive approach to reputation management. Boards must prioritize oversight, governance and accountability to safeguard the organization's reputation, navigate potential risks and maintain stakeholder trust. This proactive stance not only mitigates potential threats but also strengthens the organization's overall resilience and brand value.

Three key steps boards should consider

Embed reputation into strategic discussions: Boards should prioritize reputation as a core governance issue, integrating it into strategy reviews, risk assessments and performance evaluations. Enhance board competency: Directors should commit to continuous education on emerging technologies, social media dynamics and reputation management strategies. Adding directors with experience in these areas can further strengthen the board's oversight capabilities. Leverage technology for oversight: Management should ensure the effective use of AI-powered tools for sentiment analysis, reputational monitoring and early warning systems. These tools can provide actionable insights into stakeholder sentiment and emerging risks.

Ten questions boards should ask

To address the evolving risk landscape driven by AI, navigate the complexities of AI-driven risks and ensure robust reputation management, boards should begin by asking these questions:

What are the specific AI-related risks that could impact our organization's reputation? How have other organizations in our industry managed similar risks? What potential future AI developments could pose new risks to our reputation? How might changes in public perception of AI affect our stakeholders' trust? What measures can we implement to proactively manage AI-related risks? How can we leverage AI to enhance our reputation and stakeholder trust? How do our current crisis management plans address AI-related risks? What lessons have we learned from past AI-related incidents that can inform our future strategies? How do our stakeholders perceive our use of AI, and what concerns do they have? What values and principles should guide our AI governance to maintain trust and accountability?

