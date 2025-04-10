CSP, Inc.: CSPi Technology Solutions Selected to Deliver Critical Microsoft Azure Project for Florida-Based Healthcare Provider

Company to Provide Azure Cloud Services for Critical Infrastructure and Enterprise Workloads

CSPi Technology Solutions, a leading provider of IT solutions and services, announced today that it has been awarded a professional and cloud consumption services project to architect, implement, and manage a Microsoft Azure migration for a Florida-based healthcare provider operating clinics across the state. CSPi Technology Solutions will deliver a next-generation cloud solution following Microsoft's Azure Well-Architected Framework, ensuring seamless support for the client's enterprise workloads.

"We are thrilled to partner with this prominent Florida healthcare provider and support their strategic goal of enhancing IT operations and improving the patient experience," said Nick Monfreda, Vice President of CSPi Technology Solutions."Our consulting services will ensure that the final solution is reliable, secure, and scalable enabling the provider to deliver high-quality IT services to both patients and staff across all locations."

The Azure Well-Architected Framework offers a myriad of benefits for the client in optimizing its cloud strategy. By adopting this framework, the client can achieve enhanced performance, reliability, and security for its workloads. The framework provides comprehensive guidance on cost management, enabling the organization to effectively monitor and control expenses while maximizing return on investment. Scalability is another key advantage, as the framework supports dynamic resource allocation to meet fluctuating demands seamlessly. Furthermore, the Azure Well-Architected Framework fosters best practices for operational excellence, ensuring that applications are robust, maintainable, and efficient. Overall, migrating to this framework empowers the client to leverage the full potential of Azure, driving innovation and growth while maintaining control over its cloud environment.

CSPi Technology Solutions was selected for this engagement due to its technical expertise in cloud services and its proven ability to deliver enterprise-grade IT solutions. In addition, the company's team of highly experienced managed services engineers provides ongoing support for cloud clients, handling complex technical escalations and addressing advanced IT architecture needs.

About CSPi Technology Solutions

CSPi Technology Solutions, a business of CSPi Inc, (NASDAQ:CSPI), is a premier IT solution provider specializing in managed IT services, professional IT services, and cloud services to architect and manage high-performance, highly available, and highly secure IT infrastructures. CSPi partners with leading technology vendors to deliver innovative solutions that address clients' technical requirements and drive business outcomes.

The CSPi Technology Solutions team includes certified engineers with expertise across major industries. Their specialized certifications cover key technologies such as networking, wireless & mobility, unified communications & collaboration, data center, and advanced security. Learn more at www.cspitechsolutions.com.

About CSPi Inc

CSPi Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) operates two divisions, each with unique expertise in designing and implementing technology solutions to help customers use technology to success. The aforementioned CSPi Technology Solutions division and the High Performance Product division, which includes ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, recognizes that better, stronger, more?effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. ARIA's solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets - they can shield their critical applications from cyberattack with the AZT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to?substantially?improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications - no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com.

