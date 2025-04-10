Pioneering platform answers "Who's carrying my freight?" with cutting-edge identity verification technology

Trustd, a digital identity platform for the global supply chain, has become one of a small number of UK organisations and the first in transport and logistics to become certified as an Identity Service Provider under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF). The government framework is a set of rules and standards designed to establish trust in digital identity products in the UK.

Trustd met the standards of this framework through its cutting-edge identity, security and compliance technology platform used by close to 10,000 transport logistics businesses in the UK.

Trustd completed a rigorous evaluation process that certifies its technology can be used for identity proofing and verification, authentication, federation across digital ecosystems.

Lyall Cresswell, CEO and Founder of Trustd said:

"Many logistics businesses conduct manual, expensive identity checks every time they hire or onboard third parties be they individuals or businesses. With this certification from the DIATF, Trustd is now the platform to conduct both "right to work" checks and issue certified digital identities. Trustd has already partnered with Transport Exchange Group to issue digital business identities to ensure end-to-end security from freight collection to delivery."

The platform's Secure Collect technology uses biometric identity verification and location matching to confirm authorised freight collection at every touchpoint, providing visibility throughout the logistics journey.

Logistics companies can use Trustd to check the "right to work" of any supplier or contractor. Suppliers and contractors can use Trustd to maintain their business profile including documents such as drivers licence, Good in Transit (GIT) insurance, vehicle insurance and more. Profiles completed on Trustd are sent for verification and compliance review conducted by logistics professionals.

About Trustd

Trustd is the first government-certified digital identity management platform that verifies who's handling your freight throughout the supply chain. Designed specifically for transport and logistics, it digitises industry documentation into secure profiles that businesses use to manage identities, work with partners, and verify freight movements. Founded in 2020 by Lyall Cresswell, Trustd operates across the UK, Europe, and US. Learn more at www.trustd.net

