The Longevity Center Now Offering PRP Facials & Microneedling for Natural Skin Rejuvenation

The new services are the latest in a long line of innovative treatments offered by The Longevity Center for effective skin repair and renewal

At The Longevity Center , an integrative health clinic located in West Palm Beach, Florida, patients have a new treatment option for addressing issues with skin elasticity, clarity, and aging: PRP (Platelet-Rich-Plasma) Facial Injections and Microneedling . Used in conjunction, these treatments work with the body's natural healing systems to rejuvenate skin naturally and with minimal stress, resulting in the sort of high-impact results that can only be achieved with advanced clinical-grade injections.

PRP facials and microneedling are among the latest cutting-edge skin rejuvenation treatments offered by The Longevity Center. Performed by Dr. Benjamin Kosubevsky, DO, an expert in regenerative, integrative, and osteopathic medicine, the combined injectable treatment provides a wide variety of noticeable benefits, including:

Natural boost to collagen production

Enhanced skin healing and renewal

Improved skin texture

Reduced fine lines

Minimized acne scars

Minimized pore size

Reduction of hyperpigmentation

Enhanced absorption of topical skincare products

Reduced appearance of stretch marks

With a combined PRP facial and microneedling treatment, patients at The Longevity Center can achieve firmer, smoother skin with minimal downtime, as well as long-lasting results that continue to improve in the weeks and months following the treatment. PRP injectables and microneedling are suitable for various skin types, and can also be concentrated directly on the scalp for hair growth and restoration.

PRP, or platelet-rich plasma, is a highly concentrated solution made using a patient's own blood plasma and is rich in the proteins and growth factors that boost skin health. To produce it, The Longevity Center clinical staff draw a small amount of a patient's blood and run it through a process called centrifugation, which separates the platelets from other components of the blood. These platelets are then reintroduced into the body through targeted injections, where they get to work stimulating healing and regeneration of skin or other parts of the body, depending on how they're applied.

By using PRP facials and microneedling together, The Longevity Center is able to provide more benefits with less downtime. During the microneedling process, fine needles are used to create tiny cuts on the top layer of skin, a process that promotes collagen and elastin production. This is then followed up with a PRP injection. These two therapies work synergistically, providing enhanced benefits compared to what either can achieve on its own.

The Longevity Center has years of experience in regenerative aesthetics and personalized patient care. In Palm Beach County and beyond, Dr. Kosubevsky and his team have made it more accessible and affordable for patients to try state-of-the-art techniques under the care of experienced medical professionals, reducing the barriers to alternative treatments and providing additional options to those who have struggled to find success through less invasive measures.

Readers who would like to learn more about The Longevity Center's PRP facial and microneedling service are encouraged to visit the center's website for additional details and scheduling.

About The Longevity Center

The Longevity Center, located in West Palm Beach, Florida, is an integrative health clinic providing personalized treatment plans and evidence-based alternative therapies for patients struggling with chronic pain, inflammatory diseases, and other conditions. Practice specialties include IV therapies, regenerative injections, and Osteopathic Manipulation Treatment (OMT).

For more information, please visit www.thelcfl.com.

SOURCE: The Longevity Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire