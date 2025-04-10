OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today congratulated Paul Atkins on his Senate confirmation as Chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

"On behalf of our Board of Directors, we congratulate Paul Atkins on his confirmation as SEC Chairman," said Craig Donohue, Chairman of OCC's Board of Directors. "He brings extensive knowledge and experience in financial regulation and market infrastructure with a principled approach to oversight. Market participants will benefit from having him return to the SEC as chairman."

Andrej Bolkovic, OCC Chief Executive Officer, added, "Paul Atkins comes to the SEC at a time of great transformation in the industry, with market structure evolving to meet new challenges and opportunities. We look forward to collaborating with him, the other commissioners and agency staff as we all work to continue delivering vibrant and secure markets to the investing public."

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

