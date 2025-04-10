- Continuing the challenge to develop cutting-edge electric technologies at the standards expected of the world's premier all-electric racing series -

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo:7272) and Lola Cars Ltd (headquartered in the U.K., hereinafter "Lola") have agreed to continue their technical partnership agreement beyond 2027 for the development and supply of high-performance electric powertrains for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (hereinafter "Formula E"). Even after the introduction of fourth-generation "GEN4" machines, we will continue our challenge and aim to enhance Yamaha Motor's overall expertise and capabilities with electric technologies through the development of cutting-edge electric technologies for the world's premier racing series for all-electric single-seater vehicles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250410591317/en/

Lola Yamaha ABT Formula E Team machines currently competing in Formula E

In March 2024, we signed a technical partnership agreement with Lola, a manufacturer of vehicle packages supplied to Formula E racing teams, for third-generation "GEN3EVO" machines. We began competing from this season (Season 11) in races as "Lola Yamaha ABT Formula E Team" together with German-based racing outfit ABT, using machines equipped with electric powertrains developed and supplied in collaboration with Lola.

Lola is a long-established racing car development company in the U.K. that has seen its machines entered in numerous international car races. The company advocates for sustainable motorsports and has been developing and supplying chassis packages compliant with Formula E standards since Season 11 (2024-2025) in order to acquire electric racing technologies.

Formula E will introduce fourth-generation "GEN4" machines from Season 13 (2026-2027) and the technical regulations will be changed: maximum power will be increased to 600 kW and maximum regenerative braking raised to 700 kW. This will require technologies achieving even further advancements in energy efficiency.

Yamaha has set a companywide environmental goal to achieve carbon neutrality in Scope 3* emissions by 2050. Additionally, our Technology Vision includes strengthening our new core competencies, one of which is Energy Management. We will continue technological development through our challenge in Formula E, aiming to acquire the ultimate in energy management technology and the world's highest levels of power density and efficiency.

* Emissions produced from Yamaha's value chain, e.g., use of sold products.

Details: https://global.yamaha-motor.com/news/2025/0410/formulae.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250410591317/en/

Contacts:

Please note that we do not accept inquiries other than those related to this release.

Corporate Communication Division

Global PR Team

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

ymc_pr@yamaha-motor.co.jp