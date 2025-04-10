SBC Events Limited: Global EDM Icon Alok to Lead the INFINITY Lisbon at SBC Summit

LONDON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Brazil's most iconic music exports, Alok, will headline the INFINITY Lisbon at SBC Summit , delivering his signature fusion of Brazilian rhythms and electronic dance music to the global event audience.

Set to raise the roof with an unforgettable fusion of lights and sound, the MEO Arena, home to SBC Summit's 'Super Stage' during the day, will shift into high gear on September 18 as it transforms into the venue for the INFINITY Lisbon. Having hosted global icons like Beyoncé and The Weeknd, the arena promises an electrifying night designed to captivate the global gaming community.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO and Founder of SBC, said: "The INFINITY is about blending high-level business networking with unforgettable experiences, and bringing someone of Alok's caliber to the stage takes that to a whole new level. I'm proud that we're able to deliver this kind of energy and entertainment to our attendees."

Alok rose to global fame with his breakout hit 'Hear Me Now'-now nearing 850 million streams on Spotify-and has since become a trailblazer in the Brazilian Bass genre. Ranked 4th in DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs for three consecutive years (2021-2023), he commands a massive global following with nearly 22 million monthly listeners on Spotify and 29 million Instagram followers.

In addition to headlining some of the world's biggest festivals, including Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, and Lollapalooza, Alok has collaborated with international stars such as Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo, and Ed Sheeran. His influence extends into gaming culture as well, with his inclusion as a playable character in the hit game Garena Free Fire.

Beyond the stage, Alok is a passionate philanthropist and the founder of the Alok Institute, which supports educational programs, environmental preservation, and social impact projects across Brazil.

He also champions the next generation of artists through his labels Controversia Records and UP Club Records-platforms dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and promoting emerging talent in the electronic music scene, both in Brazil and internationally.

With accolades such as Forbes Brazil's 30 Most Influential Brazilians and Spotify's Top 100 Global, Alok is the ideal artist to headline SBC's second INFINITY experience, according to Sojmark.

"The INFINITY brand was born in Lisbon. It's where we dared to try something different, hosting our first-ever EDM-style festival with massive names like Don Diablo, Miss Monique, and Darude. The energy that night was off the charts, and it confirmed what we already felt: we had created something truly special for the industry," he said.

The INFINITY Lisbon is the grand finale of SBC Summit, the industry's fastest-growing global event uniting 30,000 professionals across betting, gaming, payments, and affiliation. After making the move from Barcelona, Lisbon's second edition is gearing up for an even bigger return this September 16-18.

Sojmark added: "Funny enough, Alok was originally set to headline the INFINITY Rio, but plans shifted-and now it feels even more right to have him take the stage in Lisbon, where this whole journey began. It's going to be one hell of a night."

Asked about his vision for the INFINITY brand, the SBC CEO said: "I see it as a thank-you to our community-a celebration for those who believe in SBC and the connections built at our events. Experiences like this strengthen those bonds. That's the power of joy, and that's the essence of The INFINITY brand."

The INFINITY Lisbon is an exclusive experience reserved for VIP Event Pass holders. Secure yours now for just €400 and take advantage of a €200 early bird discount.

Operators and affiliates can apply for complimentary VIP Event Passes.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2661912/Alok_SBC_Summit.jpg

