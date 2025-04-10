Shenzhen SKE Technology: Innovative Vape Brand SKE Launches New SKE BAR, Unveiling the Transformative Brand Strategy Upgrade

LONDON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading vape brand SKE has officially announced the launch of new SKE BAR system, a groundbreaking addition to its product lineup. This new release is a key highlight in the brand's strategic upgrade plan, aligning with the upcoming disposable vape ban in the UK, effective June 1, and aims to enhance consumer and industry recognition of SKE's commitment to innovation.

The SKE BAR, equipped with pre-filled pod system leads the way in sustainability and eco-friendliness while capturing the signature flavour profile of SKE's renowned Crystal Bar. Designed for vapers seeking a premium experience, this innovative device offers a reusable solution that delivers unparalleled taste and a satisfying draw.

"Life is full of various flavours and tastes," stated Jack Dong, the CEO of SKE. "To honor this diversity, we are redefining the possibilities of the SKE brand. SKE strives to celebrate individuality by offering a range of products that captivate with unique flavors and tastes, which are deeply embedded in our brand's DNA." The official launch of the SKE BAR will take place during the Vaper Expo UK in Birmingham on May 10, marking a significant moment for SKE. This event is not only the debut of the new product but also a grand ceremony for the SKE brand.

Beyond the new SKE BAR launch, SKE's brand upgrade also includes the further expansion of the product ranges and a refreshed brand image. The development includes a more diversified product lineup such as refillable pod systems, open systems with replaced tanks, and smoke-free products, catering to a wide range of consumers, from entry-level to premium product lines. Complementing this strategic innovation, SKE has introduced an updated visual identity system as well, including a refreshed logo design, visual elements, and packaging, enhancing user experience and market recognition.

SKE is committed to challenging industry norms by setting new standards in design and performance, launching cutting-edge solutions that cater to market trends and consumer preferences. Collaborations with over 2,000 retailers, including Tesco, Sainsbury's, ASDA, Morrisons, One Stop, MFG and so one, further solidify SKE's position as an industry pioneer.

As a socially conscious brand, SKE remains committed to promoting sustainability and social responsibility within the vaping industry. By adopting eco-friendly practices and supporting community initiatives, the brand seeks to establish a benchmark for responsible business operations, further accelerating its global market expansion and foster a future of collaborative success.

About SKE

SKE is a well-respected and admired vaping brand in UK and Europe, with a vivid vision to inspire the industry with innovative and delicately designed vaping products. At SKE, where creativity and aesthetics come together, it redefines the vaping experience in a more individual and inclusive way.

