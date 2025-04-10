Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, highlights that when Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA) (Siyata) originally announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Core Gaming, Siyata received a fairness opinion from ValueScope, LLC., a Marshall & Stevens company, valuing Core Gaming at $160 million, partly based on Core Gaming's 40 million monthly active users (MAUs) and 600 million downloads, across 2,000+ games.

However, Aitan Zacharin's April 3 investor presentation confirmed strong growth, by stating that Core Gaming is now at 43 million monthly active users (MAUs), and over 790 million downloads across over 2,100 games.





Siyata Logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10481/248082_siyata_logo.jpg

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA)

More recently, Siyata released a pivotal valuation report from ValueScope, pegging Core Gaming's enterprise value at $185.9 million as of November 30, 2024. ValueScope expects Core Gaming's 2026 revenues to reach $240.8 million and a potential enterprise value of $963 million, supported by Core Gaming's rapid growth rate.

Zacharin, CEO of Core Gaming and tapped to lead the combined Companies, declared that Core Gaming is "On a mission to be the leading global AI driven gaming company and we feel that we're well on our way with strong organic growth."





Core Gaming logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10481/248082_core_gaming_logo.jpg

Core Gaming is a leading international developer and publisher of casual mobile games with its own distribution platform, large marketing platform, as well as partner platforms, which enables it to distribute and market mobile games. Core Gaming also co-develops casual mobile games with other gaming developers.

Core Gaming's competitive advantages include technology, a strong gaming launch track record, mobile gaming ecosystem expertise, and third-party relationships with mobile gaming industry leader. For example, AppLovin is both a competitor and client that utilizes Core Gaming's publishing proficiency. Core Gaming leverages AI tools, which Core Gaming developed inhouse and uses to create a unique aspect for both its games and marketing platform.

Its proprietary BI platform provides deep insight into effectiveness of various marketing efforts for each title, enabling Core Gaming to focus on the channels that are the most successful in reaching its target audience, in terms of game distribution and serving of ads.

Core Gaming's primary revenue stream is monetization of its own and co-developed games. Its secondary revenue stream is helping its gaming partners achieve user acquisition, cross-promotion, monetization, and scalability, which are very important functions in the gaming ecosystem

Its AI streamlines game development and production time, and drive proven user acquisition strategies. This cutting-edge technology should help to continue driving Core Gaming's success, by engaging users with innovative techniques and models.

Key presentation highlights;

Core Gaming is targeting the 2.5 billion global mobile gaming players, who average over 7 hours per week, with more than 2,100 casual games that were developed inhouse or co-developed.

Core Gaming has 43 million MAUs and over 790 million downloads.

Core Gaming has gaming space and complimentary vertical acquisition targets in mind.

Core Gaming offers mobile gaming app developers distribution through its highly effective publication services.

Core Gaming established strong partnerships and relationships with major advertisers, advertising platform, and agencies, including Meta, Google, and TikTok.

Core Gaming is a data driven organization with strong predictive models supported by an innovative advertising and operations optimization through a self-developed AI distribution platform.

Core Gaming is positioned at the forefront of AI R&D and dedicated to creating cutting edge results and driving innovation in high-end AI technology, including text and language models, voice models, image models, and video models.

Core Gaming targets user markets and can develop games to target that niche, which is an inverse to the traditional gaming models.

"The merger is expected to close in Q2", pending regulatory approval.

The $160 million Core Gaming merger includes a built-in safety net for Siyata's shareholders, blending upside potential with downside protection.





ValueScope logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10481/248082_valuescope_llc_logo.jpg

ValueScope, LLC, a Marshall & Stevens company, is recognized as the gold standard in financial valuation. From blockbuster mergers to high-stakes litigation, ValueScope has left its mark on some of Wall Street's prime transactions, wielding a meticulous approach that's the envy of the Street.

Please click here to view ValueScope's Core Gaming valuation report.

Stay Tuned: Don't Miss Out

To ensure you don't miss future announcements, we encourage you to sign up for additional information

Siyata's Investor Relations Portal: https://ir.siyata.net

Follow Siyata on X: https://x.com/SiyataMobile

Click here for Siyata's investor presentation.

For Investor Relation inquiries or to sign up for updates, please click here.

Contact sales@247marketnews.com for Analyst Report coverage and other investor/public relations services.

For additional 247marketnews.com Siyata disclosure https://247marketnews.com/syta-siyata/

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers, including first responders, transportation, logistics, and more. Their mission is to enable effective communication in critical moments through innovative technology.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 MarketNews is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, we are dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. We take great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help our clients reach their target audience.

Please go to www.247marketnews.com for further information. For additional 247marketnews.com Siyata disclosure https://247marketnews.com/syta-siyata/

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC Disclaimer

Please go to 24/7 Market News disclosure or https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/ for disclaimer information. 24/7MN Will receive $2500 from a third party for covering Siyata this week and providing other services.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248082

SOURCE: 24/7 Market News