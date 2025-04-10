Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Elliot Scherer, Managing Director, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), and his team joined Loui Anastasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), along with Kelsey Gunderson, Head of TMX Markets Products and President of Equity Trading, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate the listing of 10 Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs) options on Montréal Exchange (MX), following the listing of 12 CIBC CDRs on TSX.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jfg20j57aJw

Options on CDRs are a new financial product designed to provide Canadian investors with cost-effective, currency-hedged access to U.S.-based stocks on its exchange. This innovative solution allows retail investors to leverage the power of options trading without the need for cross-border transactions while mitigating foreign exchange risk. CDRs listed on TSX with options available on MX include:

MX: NVDA - Nvidia CDR (CAD Hedged)

MX: AMZN - Amazon.com CDR (CAD Hedged)

MX: TSLA - Tesla CDR (CAD Hedged)

MX: GOOG - Alphabet CDR (CAD Hedged)

MX: MSFT - Microsoft CDR (CAD Hedged)

MX: AAPL - Apple CDR (CAD Hedged)

MX: BRK - Berkshire Hathaway CDR (CAD Hedged)

MX: COST - Costco CDR (CAD Hedged)

MX: META - Meta CDR (CAD Hedged)

MX: AMD - Advanced Micro Devices CDR (CAD Hedged)

Also available on TSX:

TSX: COLA - Coca-Cola CDR (CAD Hedged)

TSX: CSCO - Cisco CDR (CAD Hedged)

