The International Insurance Society (IIS) has named Paul Hanratty, Group CEO of Sanlam, the 2025 Vanguard Market Development Award honoree. Hanratty will be formally honored at an awards ceremony on Oct. 26, 2025, at the Swiss Re Centre for Global Dialogue in Rüschlikon, Switzerland. The ceremony will mark the opening of the Global Insurance Forum, which runs from Oct. 26-27, 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250410997022/en/

The International Insurance Society (IIS) has named Paul Hanratty, Group CEO of Sanlam, the 2025 Vanguard Market Development Award honoree.

The Vanguard Market Development Award recognizes leaders who have made exceptional strides in advancing the development of insurance in an underserved market or emerging economy. Recipients are recognized for their innovative approaches, leadership, and commitment to driving positive change. Nominees for the Vanguard Market Development Award are submitted by insurance executives and evaluated for selection by the IIS Executive Council, a body of senior insurance executives representing all sectors of the industry across a broad range of markets.

Paul Hanratty is a distinguished leader in the global insurance industry with over three decades of experience driving growth, innovation, and financial inclusion. Since assuming the role of Group CEO at Sanlam in 2020, Hanratty has overseen transformative initiatives that have expanded insurance accessibility across Africa and other emerging markets. Under his leadership, Sanlam has strengthened its position as Africa's largest non-banking financial services group, with a focus on delivering financial security to underserved and underinsured populations.

At Sanlam, Hanratty has championed several initiatives to enhance financial literacy, improve product affordability, and leverage technology to broaden insurance penetration in developing regions.

Throughout his career, Hanratty has been recognized for his ability to balance financial performance with social impact, fostering a business model that not only drives profitability but also promotes financial inclusion and resilience.

In addition to the Vanguard Market Development Award, Hanratty has been acknowledged for his industry leadership with several accolades, including recognition for advancing insurance accessibility and shaping public-private collaborations that address critical societal needs.

"Paul's leadership at Sanlam has been a driving force in expanding insurance access and fostering economic resilience across emerging markets," said Josh Landau, President of the International Insurance Society. "His commitment to innovation, financial inclusion, and sustainable growth exemplifies the spirit of the Vanguard Market Development Award. Paul's work is not only transforming the industry but also improving lives across regions where access to financial services is most needed."

The Global Insurance Forum, hosted annually by the International Insurance Society, convenes industry leaders, policymakers, and academics to discuss the most pressing challenges and opportunities shaping the future of insurance.

About International Insurance Society

The International Insurance Society (IIS) is a non-profit organization that brings together insurance and risk management professionals from around the world. Insurance helps businesses thrive, communities grow, and people overcome hardship. The mission is simple: by providing education, recognizing excellence, and supporting career growth, the IIS works to foster a global community that can protect and empower society for generations to come. IIS is an affiliate of The Institutes.

About The Institutes

The Institutes are a global not-for-profit comprised of diverse affiliates that educate, elevate, and connect people in the essential disciplines of risk management and insurance. Through products and services offered by The Institutes' nearly 20 affiliated business units, people and organizations are empowered to help those in need with a focus on understanding, predicting, and preventing losses to create a more resilient world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250410997022/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Colleen McKenna Tucker

Executive Director, International Insurance Society

1-201-725-4611

cmckenna@internationalinsurance.org