HONG KONG, Apr 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - - The HKTDC is hosting seven vibrant events spanning lifestyle products and the licensing sector in late April, including the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, Home InStyle, Fashion InStyle, Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair, DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong, Hong Kong International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference- The seven exhibitions and conference are set to draw some 6,000 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions- Home InStyle introduces an innovative Gerontech Living Pavilion showcasing cutting-edge tech products for the elderly and pioneering solutions from over 10 local companies- Fashion InStyle launches the new NEXT@Fashion InStyle highlighted zone, bringing together some 60 global material suppliers to showcase advanced fashion materials and inviting five local designers to use them to create innovative fashion pieces- The Hong Kong International Licensing Show will spotlight more than 30 panda-themed IPs and welcome the first-time participation of two Egyptian museumsThe immense potential of Hong Kong's creative industries is being highlighted by the HKSAR Government, which is actively developing the sector as a new economic driver and working to position Hong Kong as Asia's creative hub. The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is echoing this development direction by hosting seven large-scale events, spanning lifestyle products and licensing opportunities, that will further enhance the city's reputation as a creative hotspot.The seven mega events include the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, Home InStyle and Fashion InStyle (27-30 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, HKCEC); the Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair and DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong (held concurrently at AsiaWorld-Expo, 27-30 April); and the Hong Kong International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference (28-30 April at the HKCEC). The events will serve as a bridge connecting Hong Kong's creative industries with Mainland China and international markets while reinforcing the city's positioning as a regional creative hub.Speaking at a press conference held today to introduce the upcoming events, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Sophia Chong said: "This year's seven lifestyle and licensing mega events will be gathered in the final week of April. Beyond showcasing cultural creative designs and functional products from around the world, they will specifically address emerging market trends, including silver economy solutions and sustainable products and materials. The consolidated fair period provides buyers with a diverse one-stop sourcing opportunity while facilitating cross-industry and cross-sector business connections to generate synergies."Ms Chong added that the seven exhibitions and conference are expected to attract some 6,000 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions, including Mainland China and Hong Kong, as well as Australia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand from the Asia-Pacific region, and Italy, Spain, Switzerland and the United States from the European and North American regions. Fashion InStyle will welcome first-time exhibitors from Austria and the UK, while the Printing & Packaging Fair will feature a new participant from Cambodia.Gifts & Premium Fair celebrates four decades of wonderThis year's Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair marks its 40th edition under the theme "Celebrating Four Decades of Wonder", showcasing products that blend functionality with creative design. The Jiangxi Province Jingdezhen City Pavilion will display ceramic works marrying traditional craftsmanship with modern design - from minimalist coffee cups and tea sets to a ceramic adoption programme that uses the popular blind box model to nurture the next generation of designers and artisans. The opening day of the fair will feature a networking reception with Home InStyle, special photo opportunities commemorating the fair's 40th edition, and complimentary exhibitor-sponsored gifts for buyers, while supplies last.New pavilion captures silver economy opportunitiesWith the silver market growing rapidly and demand for elderly-friendly products continuing to expand, the Home InStyle event is introducing the Gerontech Living Pavilion that will showcase innovative products and solutions from more than 10 local enterprises - including AI mobile toilets, social robots and smart walking sticks - that are designed to enhance seniors' living quality and reduce the burden on caregivers. The Hong Kong Productivity Council will demonstrate mixed reality (MR) games that stimulate muscle and brain functions, while the Housing Society Elderly Resources Centre will create an Empathy Exploration Lab allowing industry players to understand elderly needs and be inspired to seize silver market opportunities. The popular Cultural and Creative Avenue has been upgraded and expanded, featuring more than 100 exhibitors from some 10 countries and regions including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan and the UK. First-time exhibitors from the Czech Republic are bringing distinctive Bohemian crystal glassware, home fragrances and incense.Innovative fashion materials converge at Fashion InStyleThe 2025 edition of Fashion InStyle sees the launch of NEXT@Fashion InStyle, a new highlighted zone organised by the HKTDC and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the HKSAR Government, bringing together some 60 global material suppliers to showcase advanced fashion materials. Five local designers have been specially invited to create fashion pieces using some of these innovative materials. Designer Han Chong, founder of the internationally acclaimed brand Self-Portrait, will serve as the ambassador and share insights on-site. Thailand is the Strategic Partner of NEXT@Fashion InStyle, powered by the Thailand Creative Culture Agency (THACCA) and National Soft Power Development Committee. They will bring some 30 Thai exhibitors showcasing fashion materials that blend Thai cultural heritage, sustainability and innovative technology.Two PrintPack fairs highlight sustainability and creative designThe Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair and DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong, jointly organised by the HKTDC and CIEC Exhibition Company (HK) Limited, bring together diverse printing and packaging solutions. The Printing & Packaging Fair, celebrating its 20th edition this year, highlights eco-friendly products in its Green Printing & Packaging Solutions Zone, including biodegradable shopping bags, oil-proof and leak-proof paper tubes, recycled plastic yarn ribbons, and water-soluble packaging peanuts as an alternative to plastic fillers. The concurrent DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong focuses on premium packaging solutions for jewellery, watches, cosmetics, fine foods and wine, with exhibitors offering customised services showcasing exceptional craftsmanship and ingenious designs.The April lifestyle events will feature approximately 60 thematic seminars, buyer forums, product promotion and launch events and fashion parades, covering market analysis, cultural creative design, smart industry, the silver economy, health and wellness, and sustainability. Home InStyle and the Gifts & Premium Fair will feature representatives from Southeast Asia's leading e-commerce platform Lazada, corporate gift specialist Matrix Promotion, and experts from international market research firm Coresight Research sharing e-commerce and brand collaboration trends. The Printing & Packaging Fair will host representatives from renowned packaging design company Wrapology and professors from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University's Institute of Textiles and Clothing to share insights on balancing luxury with sustainability in packaging design.Licensing Show features over 600 brands and IPsThis year's Hong Kong International Licensing Show will spotlight more than 600 brands and intellectual properties (IPs) spanning arts and museum licensing, animation character licensing, brand extension licensing, lifestyle licensing and entertainment licensing. The event will showcase global brands such as Coca-Cola, Monopoly and Ultraman alongside more than 70 popular local brands including DinDong, Plastic Thing and Shibainc, plus new creations from the CCIDA-sponsored Design Licensing and Business (DLAB) Support Scheme. Aligning with the "panda economy" trend, the Licensing Show will feature more than 30 panda-themed IPs, including Ocean Park's Panda Friends accessories series developed in collaboration with jewellery group and phone case brands. The exhibition also welcomes the first-time participation of two Egypt museums, the Egyptian Museum Cairo and the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, to showcase Egyptian culture and related IPs.The concurrent Asian Licensing Conference will bring together industry leaders to explore key topics including the latest developments in global licensing, how historical IPs balances their rich heritage in a changing market, technology applications in immersive art, and sustainable licensing, with special insights from Peanuts comics representatives on maintaining cross-generational appeal as the brand celebrates its 75th anniversary.EXHIBITION+ model extends business opportunitiesThe HKTDC will continue employing its EXHIBITION+ online-offline integrated model for the fairs, allowing exhibitors to leverage the AI-powered Click2Match business matching platform, hktdc.com Sourcing platform and the Intelligence Hub to extend physical exhibition interactions onto online platforms. Buyers can use the Scan2Match function in the HKTDC Marketplace App to scan exhibitor and product showcase QR codes, record favourite exhibitors, browse product information and make inquiries, allowing discussions to continue online during and after the exhibition. Starting this month, the online promotion period for exhibitors will be extended to one year. For convenience, buyers can register on the HKTDC Marketplace App and download free eBadges for direct venue entry.Photo download: https://bit.ly/42AaQDnIntroducing highlights of the seven lifestyle and creative events at today's press conference are (from left to right) Katherine Fang, Chairman of the HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee; Jeffrey Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC Home InStyle and Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair Organising Committee; Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC; Eric Sun, Chairman of The Hong Kong Exporters' Association; and Cherrie Chong, President of the Innovative Entrepreneur Association (IEA)Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair exhibitor Wei Yit Vacuum Flask Manufactory Ltd (Camel) celebrates its 85th anniversary in 2025, showcasing both classic vacuum flasks and innovative multi-purpose designsThe Cultural and Creative Avenue at Home InStyle has been upgraded and expanded this year. Canalside Studio will exhibit the Ball Bearing Bench, which allows users to rotate while seated and encourages interactive exchanges between peopleHome InStyle introduces the new Gerontech Living Pavilion, where the Hong Kong Productivity Council will demonstrate mixed reality (MR) games that stimulate the muscles and brain functions of elderly usersFashion InStyle launches the new NEXT@Fashion InStyle highlighted zone this year. Today's press conference featured a fashion piece created by designer Kinyan Lam using Gambier Canton Silk, and another created by designer Arto Wong using LotuxilkThe Green Printing & Packaging Solutions Zone at the Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair, jointly organised by the HKTDC and CIEC Exhibition Company (HK) Limited, will showcase various eco-friendly products and solutions, including Ezygreenpak Limited's water-soluble packaging peanuts made from 99% plant-based starch as an alternative to plastic fillersThis year's Hong Kong International Licensing Show features more than 600 brands and IPs. In response to its new panda family members, Ocean Park has collaborated with jewellery group and phone case brand to develop the Panda Friends accessories seriesEvents details:Events Event date Opening hours VenueHong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair 27-29 Apr(Sun-Tue) 9:30am-6:30pm HKCEC30 Apr (Wed) 9:30am-5pmHome InStyleFashion InStyleHong Kong International Printing 27 Apr (Sun) 10:30am-5:30pm AsiaWorld-Expo& Packaging Fair 28-29 Apr (Mon-Tue) 9:30am-5:30pmDeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong 9:30am-3:30pmHong Kong International Licensing 28-29 Apr (Mon-Tue) 9:30am-6:30pm HKCECShow 30 Apr (Wed) 9:30am-5pmAsian Licensing ConferenceWebsitesHKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enHong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkgiftspremiumfair/enHome InStyle: https://www.hktdc.com/event/homeinstyle/enFashion InStyle: https://www.hktdc.com/event/fashioninstyle/enHong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair:https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkprintpackfair/enDeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong: https://www.hktdc.com/event/deluxeprintpackhk/enHong Kong International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing Conference: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hklicensingshow/enMedia enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Home InStyleFraser Li Tel: (852) 2584 4369 Email: fraser.li@hktdc.orgFashion InStyleSerena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.orgHK Gifts & Premium Fair, HK International Printing & Packaging Fair and DeLuxe PrintPack Hong KongWinnie Kan Tel: (852) 2584 4055 Email: winnie.wy.kan@hktdc.orgHK International Licensing Show and Asian Licensing ConferenceKaty Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.