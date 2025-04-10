Colombia's energy regulator has approved new regulations allowing the creation of energy communities, aiming to add at least 1 GW of renewable capacity to the national grid. From pv magazine LatAm The Comisión de Regulación de Energía y Gas (CREG), Colombia's energy regulator, has approved a final resolution allowing the creation of energy communities that can generate and sell energy to the grid. CREG Resolution 101,072 of 2025 enables energy community members to participate in collective generation mechanisms, aiming to add at least 1 GW of renewable energy capacity. The resolution is hailed ...

