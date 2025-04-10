This expansion comes at a critical time for the U. S. solar industry with much uncertainty around supply chains and pressure to increase domestic output. From pv magazine USA Waaree Energies, a solar manufacturer based in India, plans to expand its module manufacturing capacity in the United States. The company's initial U. S. manufacturing was announced in 2024 when it said it was investing $1 billion in a solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Brookshire, Texas, just outside of Houston. Waaree said the new expansion will add 1. 6 GW of capacity, thus doubling the output of the Texas facility. ...

