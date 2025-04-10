Catalyst Announces Strategic Summit 2025

Targeted to credit union executives, event near Austin, Texas will share industry insights and networking October 21-23

Catalyst, an influential provider of payment and financial solutions to credit unions nationwide, announced that its Catalyst Strategic Summit 2025 will take place October 21-23, 2025 at the Lost Pines Resort and Spa near Austin, Texas. Designed to bring inspiration, imagination and innovation to the credit union industry with a premier speaker lineup focused on today's most relevant topics, registration is now open for credit union executives, board members and industry representatives.

Engaging lineup of speakers and topics

Strategic Summit will bring together a diverse range of leading speakers and luminaries with backgrounds in payments, finance, business, economics, cybersecurity and more. Sessions will cover the most pressing trends and challenges facing credit unions today. The selection of speakers include:

Kevin O'Leary: ABC's Shark Tank "Mr. Wonderful" and a globally connected financial industry expert, Kevin O'Leary will share insights on his success in business alongside his trademark analysis of today's economic environment.

Jim Marous: Co-publisher of The Financial Brand and one of the industry's most followed thought leaders, Jim Marous will provide strategies and opportunities for credit unions to thrive in a hyper-competitive banking industry.

Jon Dorenbos: Retired NFL Pro-Bowler and America's Got Talent runner-up, Jon Dorenbos will inspire attendees with his magical story of resilience and transformation.

Mary Kelly: Renowned economist Mary Kelly will provide a deep dive into the economic landscape and its implications for credit unions.

Jim McKelvey: Co-founder of Square and former chair of the St. Louis Fed, Jim McKelvey will discuss innovation in payments and financial technology.

Additional sessions will cover membership and deposit growth, the future of payment innovation, the current and future state of the credit union movement, the impact of AI and digital assets on credit unions and much more. Attendees will leave Summit with strategies, tactics, and insights that can be implemented immediately to improve their credit unions and enhance member services.

Registration is open

The Catalyst Strategic Summit will be a highly impactful event. Prospective attendees are encouraged to register soon as space is limited. The full conference agenda, venue details, speaking line-up, registration opportunities and more are available on the conference website: catalystcorp.org/summit.

About Catalyst

With innovative payments, asset management, and liquidity solutions, Catalyst is unlocking new possibilities for credit unions across the nation and the members they serve. We are passionate about transforming goals into achievements and helping credit unions grow. Discover why thousands of credit unions are using Catalyst's solutions today: catalystcorp.org.

