EVEDEX Lands Investment from Prestigious $10 Billion Club

EVEDEX, a next-generation hybrid exchange and decentralized financial ecosystem, has secured a strategic investment from Changer Club, an exclusive club of entrepreneurs with a net worth of over $5 million in liquid assets. This partnership aligns with Changer Club's mission to support the development of innovative financial infrastructure for the next generation.

Focused on derivatives and high-throughput trading, EVEDEX promises near-zero fees, instant order execution, and full on-chain transparency. According to the project's team, upcoming features will include P2P transactions, loans, debit cards, copy trading, and an educational hub-transforming the platform into a comprehensive decentralized financial ecosystem.

- EVEDEX is not just another exchange. A competent team is building smart contract mechanisms for sustainable and transparent liquidity, as well as a proprietary Layer 3 infrastructure with an aim to create a decentralised financial ecosystem for millions of people. Backing from a club with billions of dollars in liquid assets means more than just money - it's about trust in the team to bring people their financial freedom back!"

- commented Thomas Kralow, Chairman of EVEDEX.

Alongside the investment, Changer Club is also launching a dedicated crypto syndicate "Kralow Crypto Ventures" under the leadership of Thomas Kralow as the General Partner, well-known crypto trader and the Chairman of EVEDEX. The syndicate aims to allocate capital to promising Web3 projects, mostly at early stages of development. This initiative will be led by Thomas Kralow, whose expertise in the crypto market has been recognized as a strategic asset for the club.

"At Changer Club, we look for systems, not just products. EVEDEX isn't just a DEX but the architecture for the next layer of DeFi. Platforms like this are the backbone for large-scale Web3 investments. Thomas and the EVEDEX team showed exactly what we look for - clarity, depth, and strong execution. We immediately saw the potential, and supporting their growth was the obvious next step."

- said Arkady Steimans, Managing Partner at Changer Club.

Changer Club's investment in EVEDEX is more than just a deal. It's a signal. The signal that DeFi is stepping into a new era - one defined by trust, ambition, and institutional momentum. By merging a philosophy of bold decisions with long-term value, this partnership makes one thing clear: DeFi is evolving.

About EVEDEX:

EVEDEX is a decentralized exchange built on Arbitrum Layer 3, focused on derivatives and high-throughput trading. Powered by its own matching engine and a custom rollup within Arbitrum Orbit, the platform offers near-zero fees, instant order execution, and full on-chain transparency. EVEDEX prioritizes modularity: trading, risk management, and UX components are separated, allowing for rapid product scaling and seamless integration of new features without compromising stability.

About Changer Club:

Changer Club is a private community of HNWIs focused on scaling capital, wisdom, and legacy. With a cumulative net worth of over €10 billion, the Club hosts monthly gatherings in Dubai, Lisbon, and Berlin - blending exclusive deal flow with meaningful relationships and strategic partnerships. Club unites more than 270 HNWIs (high-net-worth individuals) and powerful families from Europe and the Middle East, actively investing in AI, HealthTech, and Web3. The club's portfolio includes more than 30 ventures. Among the speakers at its events are the founders of Netflix, Mindvalley, and Waze. In January 2025 Changer club opened a full chapter in Dubai uniting already over 60 power families - residents of UAE.

