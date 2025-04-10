Omri Hurwitz Media: Courageous Marketing Takes the Boring Out of B2B Marketing

Why is so much B2B marketing bland, predictable, and forgettable? In his groundbreaking new book, Courageous Marketing: The B2B Marketer's Playbook for Career Success (Actionable Ideas Press, April 10, 2025), Udi Ledergor, a five-time marketing leader, Chief Evangelist and former CMO at Gong, makes a bold case: playing it safe is the riskiest strategy of all.

New Book by Udi Ledergor Challenges Marketers to Break the Rules and Punch Above Their Weight

Packed with lessons from Ledergor's 20-year career-where he helped turn Gong into a multi-billion-dollar powerhouse-Courageous Marketing is an urgent wake-up call for marketers, executives, and entrepreneurs who want to stand out, win customers, and drive real business results.

"Marketing is creativity in service of capitalism," says Ledergor. "In other words: it should make sales easier. Like most marketers, I struggled for years to balance creative marketing campaigns with tangible business results, all while uniquely differentiating the companies I worked for. So I wrote the book I wish I had when I was starting out."

From his viral marketing stunts at Gong-like airing a commercial during the most-watched football game of the year at a fraction of its perceived cost-to lessons from top marketing leaders, Courageous Marketing is a masterclass in standing out and cutting through the noise. Readers will discover how to:

Create content so compelling that people would pay for it.

Punch above their weight with guerilla marketing stunts.

Build and own a product category (but only if they need to).

Orchestrate memorable event experiences.

Take a stand on industry-defining issues.

Intentionally grow their career, team, and influence.

With AI-generated content flooding the market, Courageous Marketing argues that originality, thoughtful risk-taking, and human creativity are the key competitive advantages for today's marketing professionals.

What Experts Are Saying

"This book offers a smart, compelling argument for boldness in B2B marketing. Udi Ledergor lays out a clear, practical approach to standing out in a crowded field-without gimmicks or empty hype."

-DANIEL H. PINK, #1 New York Times bestselling author of To Sell Is Human

"This book contains a blindingly different and important recommendation for marketers: Don't stay clear of all risky situations. Rather, cultivate them selectively, armed with a well-resourced plan to channel them into major successes. Best of all, it tells us exactly how to develop such transformative plans."

-ROBERT CIALDINI, New York Times bestselling author of Influence and Pre-Suasion

Availability & Events

Courageous Marketing is available today wherever books are sold, including Amazon:

https://mybook.to/courageousmarketing

For bulk orders, contact inquiry@actionableideaspress.com. Ledergor will be signing books and speaking at upcoming marketing conferences, including Canva Create in Los Angeles, CA on April 10th; Pavilion CMO Summit in Atlanta, GA on April 17th; and Show, The Brand Tech Summit in Tel Aviv, Israel on May 8th.

For Review Copies & Media Inquiries

For interviews with Udi Ledergor or to request a press copy for review, please contact udi@ledergor.com

