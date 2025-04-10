Omri Hurwitz Media: Courageous Marketing Takes the Boring Out of B2B Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2025 / Why is so much B2B marketing bland, predictable, and forgettable? In his groundbreaking new book, Courageous Marketing: The B2B Marketer's Playbook for Career Success (Actionable Ideas Press, April 10, 2025), Udi Ledergor, a five-time marketing leader, Chief Evangelist and former CMO at Gong, makes a bold case: playing it safe is the riskiest strategy of all.
Packed with lessons from Ledergor's 20-year career-where he helped turn Gong into a multi-billion-dollar powerhouse-Courageous Marketing is an urgent wake-up call for marketers, executives, and entrepreneurs who want to stand out, win customers, and drive real business results.
"Marketing is creativity in service of capitalism," says Ledergor. "In other words: it should make sales easier. Like most marketers, I struggled for years to balance creative marketing campaigns with tangible business results, all while uniquely differentiating the companies I worked for. So I wrote the book I wish I had when I was starting out."
From his viral marketing stunts at Gong-like airing a commercial during the most-watched football game of the year at a fraction of its perceived cost-to lessons from top marketing leaders, Courageous Marketing is a masterclass in standing out and cutting through the noise. Readers will discover how to:
Create content so compelling that people would pay for it.
Punch above their weight with guerilla marketing stunts.
Build and own a product category (but only if they need to).
Orchestrate memorable event experiences.
Take a stand on industry-defining issues.
Intentionally grow their career, team, and influence.
With AI-generated content flooding the market, Courageous Marketing argues that originality, thoughtful risk-taking, and human creativity are the key competitive advantages for today's marketing professionals.
What Experts Are Saying
"This book offers a smart, compelling argument for boldness in B2B marketing. Udi Ledergor lays out a clear, practical approach to standing out in a crowded field-without gimmicks or empty hype."
-DANIEL H. PINK, #1 New York Times bestselling author of To Sell Is Human
"This book contains a blindingly different and important recommendation for marketers: Don't stay clear of all risky situations. Rather, cultivate them selectively, armed with a well-resourced plan to channel them into major successes. Best of all, it tells us exactly how to develop such transformative plans."
-ROBERT CIALDINI, New York Times bestselling author of Influence and Pre-Suasion
Availability & Events
Courageous Marketing is available today wherever books are sold, including Amazon:
https://mybook.to/courageousmarketing
For bulk orders, contact inquiry@actionableideaspress.com. Ledergor will be signing books and speaking at upcoming marketing conferences, including Canva Create in Los Angeles, CA on April 10th; Pavilion CMO Summit in Atlanta, GA on April 17th; and Show, The Brand Tech Summit in Tel Aviv, Israel on May 8th.
For Review Copies & Media Inquiries
For interviews with Udi Ledergor or to request a press copy for review, please contact udi@ledergor.com
SOURCE: Omri Hurwitz Media
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire