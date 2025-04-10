Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
10.04.2025 17:02 Uhr
Travel Nurses Inc.: Travel Nurses, Inc. Launches Industry Newsletter on LinkedIn

Finanznachrichten News

GERMANTOWN, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2025 / Travel Nurses, Inc. launched its first industry newsletter on LinkedIn called The Nurse Navigator. This newsletter provides invaluable information to healthcare professionals traveling with the agency or those thinking about traveling.

Logo

Logo
Travel Nurses, Inc. Logo

The Nurse Navigator aims to help travelers stay informed on industry trends, job market updates, and provides advice from our top-rated recruitment team. In an ever-changing market, having a healthcare agency you can trust is of the utmost importance. The Nurse Navigator is just another tool for professionals to navigate this evolving landscape with trusted and transparent information.

LinkedIn is a great platform for this industry newsletter because it provides TNI with a space to engage and professionally network with their target audience. The newsletter provides a space to drive meaningful conversations and to deepen its online community. It is also easily accessible for healthcare professionals who ere already active on LinkedIn.

Anyone who subscribes to The Nurse Navigator will receive a notification anytime TNI publishes a new edition. To catch all the latest updates, subscribe and follow The Nurse Navigator on LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Anna Joy Tamayo
Community and PR Manager
annajoy@travelnursesinc.com
901-347-0271

Catherine Knoll
Vice President of Marketing
catherine.knoll@travelnursesinc.com
901-425-1636

.

SOURCE: Travel Nurses Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
