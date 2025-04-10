Spekit: New Research Reveals the Hidden Cost of Traditional Enablement Platforms

Report From Spekit and Sales Enablement Collective Reveals Critical Gaps in Enablement Platform Adoption, Content Usage and Rep Productivity

Spekit, the leading just-in-time enablement platform, in partnership with Sales Enablement Collective, today released the 2025 Impact of Enablement report: a data-driven exploration of the effectiveness of traditional enablement tools and the growing disconnect between traditional platform investments and actual rep usage.

The report draws from a survey of 100+ enablement professionals across industries and includes interviews with frontline experts, including leaders from ZoomInfo, Juniper Networks, Data Axle, Medallia, and more. Crucially, no data from Spekit customers was included, ensuring an unbiased view into the challenges and realities of today's enablement landscape.

"We launched this report with the Sales Enablement Collective to shine a light on the challenges enablement teams face every day," said Melanie Fellay, CEO and co-founder of Spekit. "What we found confirms what many teams already know: Legacy platforms aren't aligned with how today's revenue teams actually work."

The Findings: Low Adoption, High Friction and Content Decay

Despite 41.9% of teams reporting increased budgets in 2025, the report paints a sobering picture of platform effectiveness:

80% of enablement professionals say reps don't use at least 40% of their platform's features

24.2% report that over 80% of the content they create goes unused

48.8% say that at least 40% of their collateral is out-of-date

Less than 23% use a platform that supports just-in-time content delivery

Expert commentary in the report underscores these trends. From disorganized content libraries to fractured user experiences and bloated feature sets, the report identifies a consistent set of obstacles limiting ROI: poor adoption, low accessibility, and limited visibility into what's working.

"Too many platforms focus on doing everything, but that creates complexity. Reps need the right three to five features that actually impact performance," said Sheevaun Thatcher, Thatcher Consulting Group.

A New Direction for Enablement

The data is clear: Revenue teams don't need more tools, they need better ones - tools that prioritize clarity over complexity, simplicity over sprawl, and action over noise.

Spekit was built in response to this shift. Purpose-built for the Change Economy , Spekit embeds real-time, contextual answers and content directly into the tools reps already use, eliminating friction, accelerating ramp time, and boosting productivity without pulling reps away from their workflow.

Key capabilities include:

In-the-flow enablement : Surface answers directly in tools like Salesforce, Slack, and Outreach.

AI-powered content creation and management : Sync and centralize content from existing data sources, use AI or leverage 1,000+ templates to close content gaps in seconds.

Spotify-like content playlists : Convert knowledge in seconds into playlists for product launches, onboarding journey, and more.

Fast, no-code setup : A single extension is all you need to create, update, and deliver content anywhere reps are selling.

Instant change communication : Instantly notify teams of updates or changes without email clutter.

Contextual guidance : Deliver the right content at the right time, automatically.

Insights that matter: Understand what's being used, where, and why.

"Spekit is redefining enablement. It's not about more features - it's about better usage," said Fellay. "Our goal is to simplify the experience for reps and give enablement teams the simple yet spectacular experience they need to drive real impact."

The full report, complete with data visualizations, expert commentary, and actionable takeaways, is available here: Download the 2025 Impact of Enablement Report .

