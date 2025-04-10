Patients for Patient Safety US Awarded a Generous Grant From an Anonymous Funder to Advance Diagnostic Safety

Patients for Patient Safety US (PFPS US) announces today that it is the recipient of a generous $350,000 grant from an anonymous funder. This transformative award will significantly advance PFPS US's patient-led efforts to improve diagnostic safety and reduce preventable medical errors. The grant includes a 1:1 $50,000 matching initiative to encourage others to invest in our work.

"We are deeply grateful for the funder's commitment to advance diagnostic safety", said Sue Sheridan, President and CEO of Patients for Patient Safety US. This will allow us to expand our efforts to reduce diagnostic errors and achieve optimal patient outcomes.

The grant underscores the growing importance of focusing on diagnostic accuracy and timeliness as a core improvement opportunity for advancing patient safety overall in the United States. New research finds that an estimated 795,000 Americans become permanently disabled or die annually across care settings because dangerous diseases are misdiagnosed , dwarfing earlier estimates of preventable death or harm from medical errors . With this support, PFPS US will implement innovative programs and partnerships aimed at raising awareness and improving systems to help prevent missed and delayed diagnoses.

We invite individuals, organizations, and community partners to join this effort by making a matching donation to PFPS US no later than June 30th, 2025, to maximize the impact of the grant.

For more information about Patients for Patient Safety US and how to contribute to this initiative, please visit www.pfps.us or contact Armando Nahum at 404-510-8787

About Patients for Patient Safety US: Patients for Patient Safety US (PFPS US) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing harm from unsafe care. Led by individuals with lived experience of preventable harm, PFPS US partners with key stakeholders to drive systemic change, improve diagnostic accuracy, and eliminate health disparities. Learn more at www.pfps.us .

Media Contact

Sue Sheridan

President and CEO, PFPS US

ssheridan@pfps.us | 208-867-3479

SOURCE: Patients for Patient Safety US

