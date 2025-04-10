Ruth by The Parasol Cooperative Grabs Two Webby Nominations

Fans Can Vote Online to Help Ruth Win the Internet's Top Honor

The Parasol Cooperative (Parasol) announced today that its groundbreaking trauma-informed, AI-powered chatbot Ruth has been nominated for Best Public Service & Activism and Best Health & Wellness in the AI, Immersive & Games category in the 29TH Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.

Ruth is the world's first trauma-informed, AI-powered chatbot designed to support victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, and digital exploitation, among many other abuse categories. It provides safe, private, and instant access to resources and guidance for users navigating complex trauma-related challenges-from deepfakes and sextortion to online safety and abuse recovery.

"Being nominated for a Webby is more than just an honor-it's a powerful moment of recognition for every survivor who's ever felt silenced or isolated," said Megs Shah, Founder and CEO of The Parasol Cooperative. "Ruth was designed by survivors, for survivors, to meet people where they are-with dignity, empathy, and safety. We are beyond proud of what this nomination represents."

Parasol, the nonprofit organization that created Ruth, is comprised of survivors, advocates, and technologists who are dedicated to developing safe, secure, and user-friendly digital products and services to dramatically decrease and hopefully one day eliminate incidents of abuse.

"Nominees like The Parasol Cooperative are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 13,000 entries we received this year."

IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Amelia Dimoldenberg, Host & Producer of Chicken Shop Date; Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer at Kraft Heinz; Jaime Teevan, Chief Scientist at Microsoft; Shannon Sharpe, NFL Hall of Famer and Host of Club Shay Shay; Stephan Pretorius, CTO of WPP; Marine Notté, Head of International TV at Hulu; and others from across the tech, media, and entertainment landscape.

As a nominee, The Parasol Cooperative is also eligible to win a Webby People's Voice Award, voted online by fans worldwide. Voting is open now through April 17th, 2025, at the following links for the two categories: Best Public Service & Activism and Best Health & Wellness

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, and honored in a star-studded show at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Winners will also deliver one of The Webby Awards' famous 5-Word Speeches. Past speeches include Kim Kardashian's "Nude Selfies Till I Die" NASA's "Houston We Have A Webby" and SZA's "The Internet Scares Me. Thanks."

To learn more about Ruth and The Parasol Cooperative, visit ParasolCooperative.org. Follow The Parasol Cooperative on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

About The Parasol Cooperative (Parasol)

The Parasol Cooperative is dedicated to leveraging technology to protect vulnerable individuals from tech-facilitated abuse, including domestic violence, human trafficking, and digital harassment. Founded by a group of survivors, advocates, and technologists, Parasol believes everyone deserves to live in a safe and healthy environment, whether that is online or in person. To support their mission, the organization has developed two products: Ruth and SafeConnect that provide secure access to resources and support, all while preserving user privacy. The work spans multiple sectors and nations while partnering with multi-national organizations to extend the reach of their solutions, ensuring survivors can safely access the help they need and organizations are equipped with tools that can help streamline their work, reduce costs, and worker burnout.

About The Webby Awards

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video & Film; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Podcasts; AI, Immersive & Games; and Creators. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide last year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and partners of The Webby Awards include Adobe, WP Engine, LinkedIn, Verizon, Meltwater, KPMG, NAACP, Vox Media, The Wall Street Journal, Deadline, AdAge, TechCrunch, The Hollywood Reporter, Film Independent, The Hustle, Series Mania, VidCon, The Podcast Show, Passionfruit, Embedded, Morning Brew, Creator Economy NYC, Creator Spotlight, AIGA, and The Publish Press.

