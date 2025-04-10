Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc.: Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. Welcomes Anand Ijju as its New Chief Technology Officer

Knoxville, TN, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: HITC), a global leader in AI-driven safety and monitoring solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Anand Ijju as its new Chief Technology Officer. With an extensive track record in scaling global technology ventures, Mr. Ijju brings deep expertise in artificial intelligence and enterprise systems to lead the development of SafeSpace Global's cutting-edge ambient AI platform.

Mr. Ijju was the Executive Vice President of ProKarma (Concentrix), a global IT solutions company, where he was instrumental in scaling the business to over half a billion dollars in revenue, before its successful exit. ProKarma's revenue at the time of sale to Concentrix was $525 million, with a valuation of approximately $1.5 billion.

Over the past two decades, Mr. Ijju has held executive technology leadership roles in high-growth companies, driving innovation across AI, data engineering, and scalable cloud infrastructure. His ability to turn vision into world-class products positions Healthcare Integrated Technologies for explosive growth.

In his new role, Mr. Ijju will lead the expansion of the SafeSpace Global technology team and oversee the continued development of its AI-powered safety and monitoring solutions for healthcare facilities, schools, and beyond.

Dustin Hillis, President of Healthcare Integrated Technologies, stated: "We are beyond excited to have a world-class leader like Anand Ijju joining us as CTO. His proven ability to build global tech companies and scale enterprise AI globally makes him the perfect person to lead the charge in building the future of ambient AI technology and help us achieve our vision of being the global leader and ambient AI technology that helps save lives."

Mr. Ijju stated the following: "I am thrilled to be part of this world-class team at Healthcare Integrated Technologies. I have already helped build one $1.5 billion company, and I truly believe HITC is my next billion-dollar journey. The vision, team, and technology here are exceptional, and I look forward to helping scale SafeSpace Global's AI innovations worldwide."

With Mr. Ijju's leadership, Healthcare Integrated Technologies is positioned to revolutionize how facilities use AI to protect and care for people in real-time environments through ambient intelligence.

About Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded, fully reporting audited company specializing in ambient AI technology solutions, dedicated to enhancing safety and security across various sectors, including healthcare, education, transportation, manufacturing, incarceration, and commercial industries. The Company's mission is to help save lives worldwide by developing advanced AI technologies designed to enhance situational awareness and mitigate risks in critical environments. The Company is currently marketing five products and solutions, including its initial product, SafeSpace® Fall Monitoring, which utilizes advanced AI monitoring tools to enhance resident safety in senior living, reduce the risk of injuries, and improve overall care efficiency. Additionally, the Company has expanded its services and offerings beyond senior living facilities, into schools and transportation where it has recently launched several innovative solutions.

For more information, visit www.gethitc.com or contact HITC's media team at contact@gethitc.com .

Media Contact:

Justin Freishtat

(410) 458-8780

Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc.

Email: justin.freishtat@gethitc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and may not come to fruition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement including statements that list numbers and dates.

###