Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Opens New Office in Midland, TX

Personal injury law firm expands its Texas footprint to better serve West Texas residents

Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP (SSH), a Houston-based personal injury law firm, has opened a new office in Midland to provide legal services to individuals and families throughout West Texas.

The new location at this Midland office will allow SSH to assist more claimants who need legal help after auto accidents , workplace injuries , wrongful deaths , and other personal injury matters. The firm sees this move as a step toward making quality legal representation more accessible to injury victims in the region.

"This expansion helps us stand beside more Texans who deserve strong legal representation after an injury," said partner Matthew Shaffer.

Schechter, Shaffer & Harris has recovered significant settlements and verdicts for clients across Texas and the U.S. The firm's attorneys manage every stage of the legal process, from filing claims to trial litigation when necessary.

The firm has been recognized by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® as one of the "Best Law Firms" in the country for personal injury litigation. Its attorneys have also been recognized by Texas Super Lawyers®, National Trial Lawyers Top 100, and other national legal rankings for their advocacy on behalf of injury victims.

For more information about the Midland office or to schedule a free consultation, visit www.smslegal.com/midland-injury .

About Schechter, Shaffer & Harris LLP

Since 1964, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris LLP has been helping people secure settlements and judgments for their pain and suffering. The firm has represented clients whose claims were often turned down by insurers but deserved rightful compensation from insurers and their employers. The law firm represents clients across numerous accident-related cases, including 18-wheeler vehicle accidents , motorcycle accidents , medical malpractice , and other personal injuries.

Contact information

Matthew D. Shaffer

Address: 4400 Midland Dr Suite #2500, Midland, TX 79707

Phone: (432) 286-3842

mshaffer@smslegal.com

http://www.smslegal.com/

SOURCE: Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP

