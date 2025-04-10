KUKA Home, a world-renowned Chinese home furnishing brand, made a striking impression at this year's Milan Design Week. Showcasing a unique design philosophy that harmoniously blends Eastern wisdom with modern aesthetics and functionality, KUKA Home captivated audiences at one of the world's most prestigious design events-highlighting the creativity and growing influence of China's home furnishing industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250410174759/en/

The Rise of Chinese Home Furnishing: KUKA Home Shines at Milan Design Week

The event is being framed not merely as an installation presentation or product exhibition, but as a "cultural bridge program," underscoring its function in fostering cross-cultural exchanges that transcend traditional showcase models.

By participating in Milan Design Week, KUKA Home is helping elevate Chinese creativity to the global stage, facilitating a mutual exchange of cultural and aesthetic perspectives between East and West. This shift signifies a transition from "Made in China" to "Designed by China." KUKA Home showcased its design-driven strategy through a series of impactful events. Collaborating with an acclaimed Chinese designer, the brand unveiled an art installation titled Gift, a poetic expression of harmony between humanity and nature-core tenets of Chinese design philosophy. This initiative exemplified KUKA Home's commitment to supporting Chinese designers on the global stage.

Another highlight was the "Design Without Borders China Europe Design Talk," which brought together prominent designers from around the world to explore the fusion of Eastern and Western design trends. The event culminated in the launch of KUKA DESIGN, a bold new concept that embraces global collaboration to create better living experiences through design.

KUKA Home also introduced standout high-end products: Moon Bay and Beloved One etc. Inspired by the phases of the moon, Moon Bay features elegant, wave-like backrest lines that evoke tranquility and spiritual comfort. Beloved One, crafted from ultra-thick premium cowhide with refined edge detailing, embodies understated luxury and exceptional craftsmanship.

With its compelling presence in Milan, KUKA Home is proving that Chinese brands are not only manufacturing powerhouses but also leaders in global design innovation. By reinterpreting Oriental aesthetics with contemporary flair, KUKA Home is forging a bold new chapter for Chinese home furnishing on the world stage. Looking ahead, KUKA Home remains committed to enriching lives through design and continuing to explore new possibilities for a better, more beautiful future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250410174759/en/

Contacts:

KUKA Home Co.,Ltd.

www.kukahome.com

Jennifer Tao

taojing@kukahome.com