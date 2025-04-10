Klipi.com: New Platform Klipi Launches for Content Creators

Fresh Creator Platform Klipi Debuts, with Faster Payouts, Full Control, Total Freedom

Klipi, a new platform designed for content creators, officially launches with industry-first 3-day global payouts, advanced monetization tools, and full control over brand and income - streamlined into one powerful, creator-first dashboard.

With no minimum balance to withdraw and over 50 ways to earn, Klipi empowers creators to monetize everything from VR/4K content and audio to custom shoutouts, digital products, and global merch - all while accepting crypto and offering instant access to funds through a free checking account and Visa debit card.

Designed for creators of all kinds, across every content vertical, Klipi supports multi-profile management under one account, making it easy to keep content separate, audiences distinct, and admin time low. Flexible pricing up to $4,999, 10 paid subscription tiers, wallet-only pricing, and AI-backed safety tools put creators in control of their business like never before.

This launch marks a significant shift in the creator economy by offering faster access to earnings, expanded monetization models, and scalable tools for creators operating across a range of audiences and content types.

"Our vision is simple: faster money, more freedom, less friction," said Klipi co-founder Jim Kay. "We're not just here to compete, we're here to close the gaps creators dislike about other platforms. That means better payouts, smarter tools and zero tolerance for surprise policy shifts."

Founders who join Klipi early will enjoy exclusive perks including early feature access, priority support and a limited-edition verification badge.

Visit hello.klipi.com to get started and follow Klipi at @klipiofficial on X | Instagram | TikTok

ABOUT KLIPI:

Klipi is a global creator platform built for speed, safety, and scale. Launched in 2025, Klipi empowers digital creators - across every niche, audience, and content type - with industry-leading 3-day global payouts, instant withdrawals, and over 50 monetization tools designed for financial independence and brand control.

Klipi supports a wide range of income streams, from mainstream to niche, including multi-tier subscriptions, pay-per-view content, VR and immersive media, audio and custom content, merchandise sales, goal-based funding, and personalized shoutouts.

Fans can pay by card or crypto, fund wallets up to $9,999, and transact with creators easily and globally - without re-entering payment details.

With built-in copyright protection, AI-assisted moderation, and DMCA takedown tools, Klipi prioritizes creator safety while ensuring full compliance with Visa, Mastercard, GDPR, CCPA, and global payment regulations. The platform, in partnership with its financial providers, also offers a free checking account and Visa card for instant access to earnings, with no minimum balance required for withdrawals.

Unlike other platforms, Klipi allows creators to manage multiple profiles from a single account, with no visible connection between them. Creators set custom pricing, target content by audience tier, and retain full flexibility over how and what they sell.

As an agnostic, creator-first platform, Klipi addresses the needs of creators underserved by existing tools - offering scalable monetization, flexible management features, and a streamlined financial ecosystem for creators everywhere.

To learn more or become a Founder Creator, visit hello.klipi.com.

Contact:

Jim Kay

Email: pr@klipi.com

SOURCE: Klipi.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire