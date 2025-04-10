Dotgo, the global leader in Rich Communication Services (RCS) Business Messaging, today announced its collaboration with all major telecom operators in France, achieving comprehensive RCS coverage nationwide. This strategic initiative underscores Dotgo's dedication to advancing RCS adoption and monetization in all the markets where RCS for Business is available.

By partnering with France's four mobile operators-Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom, and Free Mobile-Dotgo ensures that businesses can seamlessly connect with French consumers through richer messaging experiences. Developers, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), agencies, and resellers can now utilize Dotgo's RBM Hub® to onboard agents and transmit RCS traffic to all French subscribers, irrespective of their mobile carrier.

Notably, RCS for Business is available on iPhones in France with the carrier networks of Orange, SFR, Bouygues, and Free Mobile. This development signifies a pivotal advancement in delivering rich, interactive messaging experiences to a broader audience.

"RCS adoption continues to accelerate globally, driven by strong penetration and proven ROI in major markets. With the RCS service expected to reach 85% of mobile devices in France by the end of this year, we are excited to drive innovation, monetization, and growth in this market. French businesses have an unprecedented opportunity to connect with customers through interactive and engaging messaging," said Barinderpal Singh Mumick, Vice President, Dotgo.

Dotgo's platforms process over 1 billion RCS messages monthly, providing RCS connectivity to 74 operators across 23 countries. Dotgo's RBM Hub, integrated with Google Jibe and several other MaaPs, provides industry-leading RCS messaging capabilities, facilitating smooth API access, onboarding, and verification across global carriers, ensuring a consistent RCS messaging experience regardless of infrastructure variations.

"At Orange, we are committed to driving innovation in business messaging by offering our customers the best-in-class communication experiences. Partnering with Dotgo enables us to offer a seamless and scalable RCS messaging solution. We are excited to see the expansion of RCS in the country and look forward to working together to accelerate its adoption and monetization," said Amelia Newsom-Davis, Director of Messaging and Payment at Orange.

In France, RCS is active on 55% of smartphones. This extensive reach offers businesses an unparalleled opportunity to engage consumers through dynamic and interactive messaging.

As a Google partner and a member of the Mobile Ecosystem Forum, Dotgo continues to drive innovation in the messaging landscape. The company's commitment to enhancing customer engagement is evident through its expanding global footprint and robust platform capabilities.

"Free is excited that Dotgo is bringing its RCS technology and experience from other markets like India to help grow RCS in the French market," said Dau Phi Nguyen, Carrier Account Manager at Free.

Athene Pharo, Product Development Manager at BulkSMS, a leading A2P Messaging services provider, said, "Celerity Messaging UK (T/A BulkSMS.com) is excited to partner with Dotgo to bring RCS to European markets like France. Our campaign for the Castle Race Series at Château de Chantilly showcased the incredible potential of RCS, achieving an 81% read rate and 93% unique user interactions. These results highlight how rich messaging transforms customer engagement, and we look forward to expanding this impact across the region with Dotgo."

Developers, ISVs, agencies, and resellers interested in sending RCS traffic to France are encouraged to contact Dotgo at sales@dotgo.com. For more information about Dotgo and its services, please visit www.dotgo.com.

