Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - DIVEVOLK, a leading innovator in high-performance diving technology, generated significant buzz at the Mediterranean Diving Show 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. The highlight was the unveiling of their flagship SeaTouch 4 Max Plus underwater smartphone housing, a device that captivated attendees with its revolutionary full touchscreen capabilities at depth. This showcase underscored DIVEVOLK's commitment to enhancing underwater exploration through cutting-edge, user-friendly solutions and sustainable practices.

DIVEVOLK Debuts SeaTouch 4 Max Plus at Mediterranean Diving Show 2025



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10589/248090_73d47aab74ce5b17_001full.jpg

About the Mediterranean Diving Show

The Mediterranean Diving Show, held annually in Barcelona, is a key platform for diving professionals, enthusiasts, and environmentally focused brands to connect and explore industry innovations. This year's event drew over 15,000 participants and 300 exhibitors from more than 50 countries, reflecting its growing global influence.

DIVEVOLK's Products & Features

DIVEVOLK introduced its flagship product:

SeaTouch 4 Max Plus Housing: Key Features

Ultra-Deep Waterproofing: IPX8 certified for depths up to 60 meters, ideal for both professional and recreational divers. Full Touchscreen Underwater Operation: Revolutionary glove-friendly touchscreen technology enables seamless interaction, even in challenging conditions. Universal Compatibility & Expandability: Supports iPhone 16, Huawei, Xiaomi, Google, and other mainstream smartphones. Compatible with lenses and accessories for versatile underwater photography. Underwater Entertainment & Research Mode: Use music, video apps, and scientific software underwater. Surface Communication & Precision Navigation: Integrates GPS and digital compass for real-time positioning, ensuring safety and efficiency during expeditions. Professional Imaging System: Capture 4K underwater videos with smart focus, optical zoom, and adjustable settings like exposure and white balance.

DIVEVOLK Debuts SeaTouch 4 Max Plus at Mediterranean Diving Show 2025



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10589/248090_73d47aab74ce5b17_002full.jpg

DIVEVOLK Debuts SeaTouch 4 Max Plus at Mediterranean Diving Show 2025



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10589/248090_73d47aab74ce5b17_003full.jpg

DIVEVOLK Debuts SeaTouch 4 Max Plus at Mediterranean Diving Show 2025



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10589/248090_73d47aab74ce5b17_004full.jpg

Extended Accessories

Underwater 0.6x Wide-Angle Conversion Lens:

Expands coverage to 120°, ideal for capturing expansive underwater scenes like coral reefs or shipwrecks.



Precision-engineered aspherical elements minimize distortion and chromatic aberration, ensuring edge-to-edge sharpness.



Waterproof to a depth of 60 metres, with an anti-corrosion coating to protect against seawater.



Features a 67mm threaded mounting port for easy installation on the underwater case's expanding adapter ring during diving.

DIVEVOLK Debuts SeaTouch 4 Max Plus at Mediterranean Diving Show 2025



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10589/248090_73d47aab74ce5b17_005full.jpg

Macro Lens Pro +18:

Engineered with a +18 diopter magnification, significantly reducing minimum focusing distance for capturing intricate details of underwater organisms.



Superior optical quality for image clarity and precise captures.



Durable and corrosion-resistant for the harsh marine environment.



Suitable for both amateur enthusiasts and professional marine biologists.

Red & Magenta Filter:

Red Filter: Optimized for 5-20m depths to restore warm tones lost in blue-dominated waters.

Optimized for 5-20m depths to restore warm tones lost in blue-dominated waters.

Magenta Filter: Targets 10-30m greenish turbid waters (e.g., lakes or coastal zones) to neutralize excess green wavelengths.

Targets 10-30m greenish turbid waters (e.g., lakes or coastal zones) to neutralize excess green wavelengths.

Made from Optical-Grade Polycarbonate: Scratch-resistant and UV-stable, with 92% light transmission.



Features a new perforated design with water inlet holes allowing faster water filling underwater, avoiding air bubbles.

DIVEVOLK Debuts SeaTouch 4 Max Plus at Mediterranean Diving Show 2025



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10589/248090_73d47aab74ce5b17_006full.jpg

DIVEVOLK Debuts SeaTouch 4 Max Plus at Mediterranean Diving Show 2025



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10589/248090_73d47aab74ce5b17_007full.jpg

Ocean Kit: Enhancing Shallow-Water Exploration with Professional Imaging Tools

The Ocean Kit is a purpose-built solution designed to meet the needs of recreational divers, underwater photographers, and content creators seeking to capture high-quality visuals in shallow-water environments. This thoughtfully assembled kit combines optical precision with user-friendly functionality, enabling users to document their underwater experiences with enhanced clarity and color accuracy.

Key Components: Underwater 0.6x Wide-Angle Conversion Lens, Red & Magenta Filters, Travel Case.

Underwater 0.6x Wide-Angle Conversion Lens, Red & Magenta Filters, Travel Case. Its red filter restores natural hues, while the wide-angle lens expands your view with minimal edge distortion.

Packed in a compact, space-saving travel case.

Why it stands out: Balances accessibility and performance.

DIVEVOLK Debuts SeaTouch 4 Max Plus at Mediterranean Diving Show 2025



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10589/248090_73d47aab74ce5b17_008full.jpg

Unmatched Popularity at the Show

DIVEVOLK's booth became the focal point of the exhibition and attracted a lot of attention from attendees. Visitors crowded in front of the DIVEVOLK booth and couldn't wait to get their hands on the charm of SeaTouch 4 Max plus housing. Media outlets streamed live interviews, and social media exploded with hashtags like DIVEVOLK2025. The brand's innovations generated widespread interest, resulting in over 1,800 product demos, 250 distributor inquiries, and multiple industry awards recognizing its contributions to innovation and sustainability.

DIVEVOLK Debuts SeaTouch 4 Max Plus at Mediterranean Diving Show 2025



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10589/248090_73d47aab74ce5b17_009full.jpg

DIVEVOLK's Highlights:

Bridging Technology and Practicality: DIVEVOLK's designs solve real-world challenges. The SeaTouch 4 Max Plus enables smartphone touchscreen functionality at depth, seamlessly integrating mobile tech with diving Versatility for All Users: From recreational divers capturing 4K videos to scientists using advanced tools, DIVEVOLK caters to diverse needs. Compatibility with mainstream smartphones ensures user-friendliness without sacrificing performance. Focus on Sustainable Innovation: DIVEVOLK integrates eco-friendly materials and recyclable components, aligning with global sustainability standards and supporting a circular economy.

·

DIVEVOLK Debuts SeaTouch 4 Max Plus at Mediterranean Diving Show 2025



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10589/248090_73d47aab74ce5b17_010full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248090

SOURCE: 41Caijing