Software Effective Solutions: SFWJ / Medcana Announces it is Canceling over 80 Million Shares

Software Effective Solutions Corp. (OTC PINK:SFWJ), doing business as Medcana, is canceling 86,916,294 million shares of its Common stock.

The shares were issued several years ago, and even though they have a legend on them, they could have entered the system at any time. This will be a full cancellation, and no new shares are being issued to replace them. The transfer agent holds the shares in book entry. The paperwork has been supplied by both the Company and the current shareholder to facilitate the cancellation.

The Company is working to significantly reduce the share structure it inherited when it merged into the shell.

José Gabriel Díaz, our CEO, stated, "This is an excellent first step, but we have more work to do. We are making tremendous strides in advancing our operations in Colombia, and a stronger share structure will help enhance our value for all shareholders."

About Medcana

Medcana is a U.S.-based public company operating in the international medical cannabis sector. Through its Colombian operations and strategic partnerships, Medcana is focused on the production, research, and global distribution of high-quality pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products.

For investor relations or media inquiries, please contact:

investors@medcana.com

www.medcana.com

Twitter: @MedcanaCo

SOURCE: Software Effective Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire