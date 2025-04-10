Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
NEWS-HAMMER bei JERICHO ENERGY! KI-Partnerschaft mit AT&T
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
10.04.2025 17:50 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Software Effective Solutions: SFWJ / Medcana Announces it is Canceling over 80 Million Shares

Finanznachrichten News

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2025 / Software Effective Solutions Corp. (OTC PINK:SFWJ), doing business as Medcana, is canceling 86,916,294 million shares of its Common stock.

The shares were issued several years ago, and even though they have a legend on them, they could have entered the system at any time. This will be a full cancellation, and no new shares are being issued to replace them. The transfer agent holds the shares in book entry. The paperwork has been supplied by both the Company and the current shareholder to facilitate the cancellation.

The Company is working to significantly reduce the share structure it inherited when it merged into the shell.

José Gabriel Díaz, our CEO, stated, "This is an excellent first step, but we have more work to do. We are making tremendous strides in advancing our operations in Colombia, and a stronger share structure will help enhance our value for all shareholders."

About Medcana

Medcana is a U.S.-based public company operating in the international medical cannabis sector. Through its Colombian operations and strategic partnerships, Medcana is focused on the production, research, and global distribution of high-quality pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products.

For investor relations or media inquiries, please contact:
investors@medcana.com
www.medcana.com
Twitter: @MedcanaCo

SOURCE: Software Effective Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.