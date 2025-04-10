SES Space Defense welcomes Maj Gen Roger W. Teague, USAF (Ret), to Board of Directors succeeding Gen Kenneth Minihan

SES Space Defense, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, is pleased to announce the appointment of Maj Gen Roger W. Teague, USAF (Ret), to its Board of Directors.

Maj Gen Roger Teague, USAF (Ret)

Teague served over three decades in the U.S. Air Force, leading advanced satellite programs like MILSTAR and Space Based Infrared Systems (SBIRS). Teague commanded at the squadron, group and wing levels, and served in executive leadership positions at Headquarters U.S. Air Force and Air Force Space Command. After retiring in 2017, he held executive roles at Terran Orbital Corp., PredaSAR Corp., Boeing, and is a founding partner at Elara Nova Consulting.

"We are honored to welcome Maj Gen Roger Teague to our Board of Directors," said SES Space Defense President and CEO, David Fields. "His deep knowledge in space operations, strategic leadership, and national security will be invaluable as we continue our commitment to delivering best-in-class integrated space solutions for our U.S. government and military customers."

He is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, The University of Central Oklahoma, and Air University, with executive education from Harvard and other academic institutions.

"It's a privilege to join the Board of Directors at SES Space Defense, an organization at the forefront of delivering secure, resilient, and mission-ready space capabilities to support national security, said Maj Gen Roger Teague, USAF (Ret). "I look forward to working alongside an outstanding team committed to innovation and excellence as we continue advancing mission-critical solutions for the U.S. government and defense operations."

Teague will succeed Gen Kenneth Minihan, who announced his intention to step down as a member late last year. Mr. Minihan served on the SES Space Defense Board of Directors since 2009.

About SES Space Defense

SES Space Defense is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES and is exclusively focused on building, managing, and supporting the most advanced satellite network solutions for the U.S. Government. SES Space Defense uses a proven multi-operator network integration and management capability, a broad global terrestrial network, as well as access to SES's multi-orbit satellite fleet. It also offers U.S. Department of Defense customers the essential tools in cybersecurity for mission-critical operations, coupled with a proven track record in governance and compliance. SES Space Defense operates under a proxy board, enabling it to support classified projects, and it has participated in the U.S. Government satcom sector for nearly five decades. Further information can be found at: www.sessd.com.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on Earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a provider of global content and connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates a geosynchronous earth orbit (GEO) fleet and medium earth orbit (MEO) constellation of satellites, offering a combination of global coverage and high-performance services. By using its intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners around the world. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at www.ses.com.

