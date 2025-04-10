CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing"), announced today the delivery of two Embraer E190-100LR aircraft to a new customer, French regional airline Regourd Aviation S.A.S. ("Amelia").

Based in France, Regourd Aviation provides ACMI, charter services, and medical evacuations under the brands Amelia and Amelia International.

"We are delighted to have collaborated on executing this finance lease transaction for two of our E190 aircraft with our new Europe-based customer and thank the Amelia team for their cooperation throughout the process," commented CDB Aviation's Head of Commercial, EMEA, Gavan Daly. "These E190 aircraft will support Amelia's fleet growth strategy and are the beginning of a new chapter for one of France's oldest airlines."

"With the delivery of these two Embraer 190 aircraft, Amelia shows its commitment to sustainable growth. These two aircraft will fill the gap between our 50 seaters and the Airbus A319. Compared with our current Embraer 145, they will reduce our CO2 footprint per SKO by 30%. Amelia would like to thank the CDB Aviation team for their cooperation with the delivery of these aircraft. We are working hard to start the operations of these aircraft at the beginning of the summer," said Alain Regourd, Chief Executive Officer of Amelia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including with respect to CDB Aviation's business, financial condition, results of operations or plans. CDB Aviation cautions readers that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results or other financial condition or performance measures could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as "may," "will," "seek," "continue," "aim," "anticipate," "target," "projected," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "believe," "achieve" or other terminology or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of CDB Aviation's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing") a 40-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody's (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is one of the world's largest development finance institutions. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China's leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

Contacts:

Media contact: Paul Thibeau

Paul.THIBEAU@CDBAviation.aero; +1 612 594 9844