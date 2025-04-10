Tax Group Center Warns of Severe Penalties for Failing to File Taxes by April Deadline

The 2025 tax deadline is coming up, and the tax and legal professionals at Tax Group Center are sounding the alarm about the risks of not filing on time

Tax Group Center, a tax relief company based out of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, knows just how damaging it can be when individuals fail to file their taxes on time. As the 2025 tax deadline approaches, the company wants to be sure everyone knows why tax compliance is important and what the potential penalties are for not filing by the April 15th deadline.

Tax-resolution-services

Tax--debt-resolution-services

With a staff of professionals that includes CTEC-certified tax consultants, enrolled agents, tax attorneys, and CPAs, Tax Group Center has seen it all when it comes to tax filing and missed deadlines - including costly interest charges, late fees, and possible legal action. Today, the company is urging individuals and businesses to take proactive steps to avoid these penalties, providing a quick reminder about just how serious a missed tax deadline can be.

There are two classes of penalties that someone could face for not filing on time: failure to file penalties and failure to pay penalties.

Failure to file on time: For individuals and most business tax returns, failure to file on time comes with a penalty of 5% of the total amount owed plus interest, which increases up to 25% for each subsequent month without filing.

Failure to pay on time: Those who fail to pay their taxes by the assigned due date face a penalty of 0.5% of the total amount owed for each month, up to 25%

For criminal non-filing, defined as the intentional failure to file a tax return, the IRS holds the option to file criminal charges up to but no longer than six years after the missed deadline.

To simplify tax compliance and help taxpayers avoid late fees or worse, Tax Group Center provides professional services such as tax resolution, penalty abatement assistance, and filing support. The company also uses its expertise in IRS negotiations to help its clients reduce or eliminate late filing and/or late-payment penalties. For those who are unable to file their taxes on time, Tax Group Center offers additional services that include tax extensions, installment agreements, and other relief options.

Waiting too long to file taxes is one of the biggest mistakes taxpayers can make, and greatly increases the risk of a missed deadline and subsequent wage garnishment, tax liens, or asset seizures. Tax Group Center encourages taxpayers to take immediate action by consulting a tax professional for personalized help with this year's filing, and to be as proactive as possible about filing their taxes well ahead of the deadline.

Interested readers can learn more by visiting the Tax Group Center's website.

About Tax Group Center

Tax Group Center is a tax relief company that provides financial and legal services for individuals and businesses in trouble with the IRS and/or state taxing authorities. Located out of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Tax Group Center offers the expertise and commitment that taxpayers need to overcome a wide range of tax-related issues, including tax debt support and general tax filing and bookkeeping services.

For more information, please visit www.taxgroupcenter.com .

Contact Information

Tax Group Center Support

(844) 870-3969

Send a Message





SOURCE: Tax Group Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire