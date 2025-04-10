NESTOUT Launches Rugged iPhone 16 Case with 360° Strap Mount Built for the Trail

Wherever you roam - clip it, grip it, and go further.

NESTOUT, a sub-brand of ELECOM, introduces its latest essential: a rugged iPhone case for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, purpose-built for outdoor exploration, cycling commutes, weekend hikes, and everyday movement. With modular mounting, serious protection, and a low-impact design, this case is made to carry your phone further while keeping it secure and hands free.

At the center is a 360° rotating mount system with a Velcro adjustable strap. Clip your phone to a backpack strap, bike frame, belt loop, or tripod. It snaps on in seconds and rotates to any angle, keeping your phone steady, visible, and ready to capture the moment, whatever the terrain.

Protection That Keeps Up

Certified to MIL-STD 810G, this case is designed to take a hit. With air cushioned corners, raised bezels, and port covers, your phone stays protected from drops, dust, and scratches. Glove friendly buttons give you full control even in cold weather or tough conditions.

The finger strap doubles as a stand for hands free viewing at camp or on the road. And when it's time to secure your gear, a built-in knot guide offers quick reference for essential outdoor knots, right on the case.

Designed for the Wild, With Less Impact

Crafted using recycled materials and shipped in low waste packaging, the case reflects NESTOUT's commitment to responsible design that works hard and treads lightly.

Key Features:

MIL-STD 810G-certified shockproof protection with air-cushioned corners

360° rotating mount and Velcro strap for clipping to your pack, bike, or gear

Finger strap doubles as a stable kickstand

Raised bezels and port covers to guard against dirt, drops, and impact

Oversized glove-compatible buttons for full control in any condition

Built-in knot guide for fast gear setup in the field

Recycled materials and eco-smart packaging

Now Available

The iPhone 16 case (6.1") is available in Beige, Black, Gray, and Yellow.

The iPhone 16 Pro case (6.3") is available in Beige and Black.

MSRP: $59.99

Explore more at www.nestout.com or follow @nestoutusa on Instagram.

About NESTOUT

NESTOUT is a modular outdoor gear brand powered by ELECOM, dedicated to helping people go further into the wild with reliable, adventure ready solutions. From power banks and solar panels to protective cases and lighting, NESTOUT gear is designed for durability, versatility, and life beyond the sidewalk. With a focus on sustainability and real world utility, NESTOUT exists to support explorers who move with intention and care for the planet along the way.

Contact Information:

Tu Nguyen

tu_nguyen@elecom-usa.com

(949) 827-3859

SOURCE: NESTOUT

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire