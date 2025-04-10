Authorium Celebrates Groundbreaking Start to 2025

Investors Double Down on New Offerings and DC Authorium Office Opens Doors

Authorium , the cloud-based technology platform that automates and improves complex government processes, celebrates a momentous start to 2025. Investors infused an additional $8 million in the company, Authorium launched a new product that leverages generative AI to enable government teams to author high-quality statements of work, and Authorium opened an office in Washington, DC.

Strong Investor Confidence Leads to $8M Investment

Today, Authorium investors have committed an additional $8 million to fast-track strategic initiatives including new hires across the United States, continuing research and development, and a national rollout of the public benefit corporation's newest products.

"Over the past year, Authorium has doubled the amount of government acquisitions that are processed on our platform - increasing from $25 billion in spring 2024 to $50 billion today and we're thrilled to continue that momentum with today's announcement," said Jay Nath and Kamran Saddique, Authorium Co-CEOs. "Government agencies from the Florida Department of Children and Families to the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs choose Authorium to streamline their administrative operations, including contract lifecycle management, financial workflows, and eProcurements."

"We are excited to continue to support Authorium's growth journey to enable governments to transform their critical administrative operations," said Daniel Geballe, Managing Director, SJF Ventures. "Beyond the glowing reviews from customers, Authorium remains laser focused on delivering exceptional service and bringing the best products to market."

"It's so critical for government technology companies to find the balance of offering a vision for the public sector of what can be, and meeting government teams where they are today - we are thrilled to support Authorium because they understand this concept and deliver with results," said Ron Bouganim of Govtech Fund. "Look at the work that went into modernizing processes at CalPERS, at becoming GovRAMP certified, and continuing to deliver new products to the market; this team understands how government works. They're willing to roll up their sleeves and help governments get things done - it's in their DNA - the majority of staff have worked in government themselves."

Authorium Introduces New Product: AuthorAI

Today, Authorium released AuthorAI, the technology company's proprietary, first of its kind AI-powered solution that reduces the burden of generating high-quality Statements of Work (SOW), built exclusively for the public sector. Trained on 15 million government procurement documents, this new offering enables government teams to drastically reduce the completion time to generate a high-quality SOW simply by typing a prompt describing the product or service they seek to procure.

Government teams can craft a high-quality SOW in minutes - with citations to original source documents - that may then be shared and revised across teams. The new offering is cost-effective and available for immediate purchase from Authorium and AWS Marketplace.

Authorium Opens Washington, DC Office

Authorium recently opened a physical office in the DC Central Business District, near Penn Quarter. Since the pandemic, Authorium staff in the region have worked remotely and traveled extensively to support government teams. With the opening of the new office, key staff, including the heads of both the revenue and client success teams, will now have dedicated space for increased in-person collaboration and customer meetings in our nation's capital.

In February 2025, Authorium Co-CEO Kamran Saddiquetestified just 30 miles east of the new office in Annapolis before the Maryland General Assembly, in support of the bipartisan-sponsored Procurement Reform Act of 2025. This crucial piece of legislation was passed earlier this week and is essential to improve government efficiency and service delivery, directly address the need to streamline antiquated processes, employ innovative approaches, and leverage technology to enhance Maryland's procurement processes.

