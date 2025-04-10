Roadpass Digital: Roadtrippers Appoints Ross Schwaber as Chief Product & Technology Officer, Paving the Way for Exciting Innovations and Growth

Roadtrippers, the acclaimed road travel planning platform known for helping millions discover extraordinary places across North America, today announced the appointment of Ross Schwaber as its new Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO).

With a wealth of experience, Schwaber has led innovative product and engineering teams across the media, tech, and travel industries. His most recent roles at Outdoorsy and Bleacher Report, where he focused on strategy, marketplace optimization, backend architecture, data science, user retention, and SEO growth, have been instrumental in his career.

"We're incredibly excited to have Ross on board," said Mary Heneen, CEO of Roadtrippers. "Beyond his impressive resume, Ross brings a genuine curiosity and passion for building thoughtful, intuitive products that make an impact. His leadership style aligns perfectly with our innovative vision, and I'm confident he'll help us scale new heights in serving our road-tripping community."

At Outdoorsy, Schwaber served as SVP of Product Management and GM of the Marketplace, overseeing cross-functional teams and P&L ownership for a platform trusted by millions of RV renters and owners. Before that, he spent several years at Bleacher Report, where he led a sweeping modernization of its web and mobile app infrastructure-transitioning from a monolithic system to a flexible, service-oriented architecture. He also helped reshape the brand's data science strategy to drive deeper personalization, spearheaded a company-wide video transformation for cross-platform scalability, and launched Bleacher Report's first free-to-play game. His leadership contributed to a 30% year-over-year increase in organic search traffic.

"I couldn't be more excited to join a team redefining how people discover and enjoy the open road," said Schwaber. "Roadtrippers has built something truly special-an experience that blends tech, storytelling, and wanderlust in a way that resonates deeply with travelers. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and helping build the next evolution of the product, rooted in user insight, personalization, and seamless exploration."

The addition of Schwaber is a significant step for Roadtrippers as we continue to expand our offerings to meet the needs of our growing community. From AI-powered trip planning to collaborative tools and offline map access, we are committed to providing our users with the best tools for their journeys. With Schwaber's ingenuity, we are poised to deliver even more innovative tools and richer experiences.

With Schwaber's expertise in product and technology at the helm, the company is poised to deepen its role as a go-to travel companion, delivering more innovative tools, richer experiences, and even more reasons to hit the road.

About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is the No. 1 road trip planning app, helping users explore the world by streamlining discovery, planning, booking, and navigation into an intuitive process. Roadtrippers has helped millions plan over 38 million trips across 7 million points of interest, covering over 42 billion miles.

To learn more, visit roadtrippers.com and follow @ roadtrippers on Instagram.

media@roadpass.com

