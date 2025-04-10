Antea Group: Visualizing Health and Safety: How Dashboards Empower EHS Decision-Making

Introduction to Dashboarding: What, Why, and How

In today's environmental, health, and safety (EHS) landscape, data is a crucial aspect of strategy and decision-making. Leveraging powerful tools like PowerBI can transform complex health and safety data into actionable insights.

Through customizable dashboards, you can streamline the visualization of key metrics, such as incident rates, compliance trends, and hazard assessments. These visualizations not only enhance data transparency but also empower EHS leaders to make informed decisions in real-time.

In the case of two retail clients, Antea Group built custom dashboards, giving the client teams the ability to trend data, develop actions, and visualize the results in a way that could easily be communicated across all levels of the organization.

Click here to view the interactive dashboards for the case studies below.

Case Study: How Employee Feedback Was Used to Align Perceptions and Shape a Retailer's Wellness Program

Challenge:

A prominent fashion retailer was in the process of revitalizing their wellness program and sought to gain a comprehensive understanding of the current state of the program and how it was perceived by employees. Specifically, they aimed to compare employees' views on wellness efforts with management's perspectives and identify any gaps that could inform their wellness strategy.

With a workforce of over 5,000 employees spread across more than 100 store locations, the client recognized the importance of establishing a clear baseline. To do this, we utilized a wellness culture survey to assess and measure the organization's beliefs, values, operations, and perceptions related to wellness.

Solution:

Our team collaborated closely with the client to design a wellness culture survey that employees could easily complete during work hours. The survey was created using Microsoft Forms and was made accessible through a QR code displayed on posters in employee break rooms across all retail locations.

The survey included the following components:

Three demographic questions

Seven Likert scale questions (ranging from "Strongly Disagree" to "Strongly Agree")

One multiple-choice question

Two free-response questions

Results:

After the survey period was complete, the data was analyzed, and the major findings were summarized and presented to the client. We utilized PowerBI to build an interactive dashboard where the survey results could be visualized, giving the client greater insights into the survey responses across their organization.

For this client, the dashboard helped them decide how to utilize the baseline information, determine what key findings should be shared with leadership versus employees, and choosing the appropriate communication channels (e.g., monthly newsletters, meetings). They were also able to develop action plans based on the findings, including assigning responsibilities, establishing timelines, ensuring follow-up, and addressing potential survey fatigue.

Case Study: Completing Aspects and Impacts Assessments for Global Luxury Retailer

Challenge:

A large, global luxury retailer contracted Antea Group to conduct Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) Aspects and Impacts (A/I) Assessments at their facilities. These assessments marked the initial steps toward the development of ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 management system frameworks at their locations.

Fourteen facilities were selected for assessment to better understand the client's overall A/I status globally. Antea Group collaborated with the client to develop a tailored approach for the assessments, which included specific activities categorized into health, safety, or environmental aspects, compliance actions (including regulatory references), associated impacts, and any notable observations made during site visits.

The deliverable also included a risk assessment component that categorized more than 30 risks into health, safety, environmental, operational, reputation, and financial risks.

Solution:

Antea Group and the client held a project kickoff meeting to discuss the assessment schedule, develop a risk ranking and scoring framework, and agree on the overall approach for the A/I deliverable template and feedback system.

Once the governance procedures were agreed upon, Antea Group utilized its internal team of health, safety, and environmental experts, as well as the Inogen Alliance network, to perform the A/I assessments at the identified global facilities. This process spanned 16 months and included pre-visit calls, completing pre-visit questionnaires for each facility, conducting the assessments, drafting and reviewing the reports internally, and implementing client feedback before finalizing the deliverables.

Result:

Upon completing the project, Antea Group had conducted 14 A/I assessments across the facilities, resulting in a summary report for each site.

The expertise and flexibility provided by Antea Group enabled the client to quantify the aspects and impacts affecting their business globally, allowing them to take steps to mitigate these risks. The project also laid the foundation for the client to implement an ISO-compliant management system.

With so much data collected across a variety of categories and facility types, Antea Group built a dashboard to help visualize the results and enable the client to gain a deeper understanding of the findings.

Conclusion:

Data-driven decision-making is crucial for driving meaningful change and improvements. By utilizing dashboards like PowerBI, your organization can unlock the full potential of your data, making it easier to analyze trends, assess risks, and communicate findings effectively across all levels of the organization.

At Antea Group, we have seen firsthand how powerful dashboards can help clients not only visualize complex data but also take actionable steps to improve safety, wellness, and compliance. Reach out to our team today to learn how dashboards can help transform your EHS projects and initiatives.

