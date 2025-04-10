Tecan Group AG: Tecan reports key outcomes from Annual General Meeting 2025

Tecan reports key outcomes from Annual General Meeting 2025

Stable dividend of CHF 3.00 per share

Lukas Braunschweiler, Myra Eskes, Oliver Fetzer, Matthias Gillner, Christa Kreuzburg, Monica Manotas and Daniel R. Marshak re-elected as members of the Board of Directors

Lukas Braunschweiler confirmed by shareholders as Chair of the Board

Myra Eskes, Christa Kreuzburg and Daniel R. Marshak confirmed as members of the Compensation Committee

Shareholders approved the maximum compensation for the Board of Directors and Management Board for the next period, while the 2024 Compensation Report narrowly missed majority approval

Report of non-financial matters, for the first time with an audit certificate, approved

Männedorf, Switzerland, April 10, 2025 - The Annual General Meeting of the Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) endorsed all motions proposed by the Board of Directors. Shareholders approved the Annual Report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, and granted discharge to the Board of Directors and the Management Board. They agreed to an unchanged dividend of CHF 3.00 per registered share. Half of the dividend, i.e., CHF 1.50, will be paid out from the available capital contribution reserve and is therefore not subject to withholding tax. The payout will take place on April 16, 2025.

All members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were confirmed by the shareholders for a term of one year: Lukas Braunschweiler, Myra Eskes, Oliver Fetzer, Matthias Gillner, Christa Kreuzburg, Monica Manotas and Daniel R. Marshak. Lukas Braunschweiler was re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors. Karen Huebscher, who has served as a member of the Board of Directors since 2012, had decided not to stand for re-election. Lukas Braunschweiler thanked her warmly for her valuable contribution and wished her all the best for the future. The shareholders also confirmed Myra Eskes, Christa Kreuzburg and Daniel R. Marshak as members of the Compensation Committee. Myra Eskes will take over the Chair of the Compensation Committee from Christa Kreuzburg.

Other proposals

The shareholders voted on the conditions governing the compensation of the Board of Directors and Management Board for the following fiscal year. They made a binding decision to endorse the proposed maximum total amount of compensation for fiscal year 2026 and also, for the Board of Directors, for the period until the 2026 Annual General Meeting. The 2024 Compensation Report, presented for an advisory vote, narrowly missed achieving the necessary majority of the represented votes. The Board of Directors acknowledges the low level of shareholder approval for the compensation report and is committed to reviewing the compensation framework.

For the second time, Tecan submitted a report on non-financial matters to the Company's shareholders for approval. This report underwent a limited assurance audit by Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, for the first time, focusing on key 2024 environmental and social data points. The audit certificate marks an important step in the advancement of Tecan's sustainability reporting, with additional transparency and commitment. This report was also approved by the shareholders.

Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, was reappointed as the statutory auditors for fiscal year 2025.

Shareholders approved the motion proposed by the Board of Directors to appoint Proxy Voting Services GmbH, Zurich, as the independent proxy for the period up to the close of the Tean Group 40th Annual General Meeting in 2026.

Key upcoming dates

A Q1 Qualitative Update will be published on May 12, 2025.

The 2025 Interim Report will be published on August 12, 2025.

A Q3 Qualitative Update will be published on October 13, 2025.





