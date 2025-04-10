Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - On April 11, SenseRobot will officially debut on the global crowdfunding platform Indiegogo, introducing its AI-Powered Smart Chess Coach and Companion to a broader international audience. It opens the door to a new kind of learning and leisure, where strategy, companionship, and cutting-edge robotics converge.

With applications spanning from structured chess training to interactive family entertainment, the SenseRobot bridges the gap between traditional gameplay and modern AI.

SenseRobot to Launch on Indiegogo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10589/248091_966e0ca354448ad6_001full.jpg

Early Access to the World's Most Advanced AI Chess Companion

Launching on Indiegogo is a deliberate move by SenseRobot to connect directly with its core audience-chess players and tech-savvy consumers seeking intelligent, hands-on learning experiences.

Early supporters will have a limited-time opportunity to access super early bird pricing, with SenseRobot Chess Lite starting at $459 and the flagship SenseRobot Chess at $699. These special launch prices are available only to early backers and represent not just a discount, but a chance to be among the first to own one of the most advanced smart chess companions ever created.

From Innovation to Intuition: The Philosophy Behind the Machine

SenseRobot was developed with a clear objective: to integrate advanced AI into everyday life through a product that delivers practical value and meaningful user engagement. As the first company to achieve mass production of home-use AI robotic arms, SenseRobot is not simply advancing robotics-it is applying that capability to solve specific user needs in education, recreation, and skill development.

This philosophy emerges from a broader vision: to make intelligent living accessible and emotionally resonant. In a market saturated with entertainment-first devices, SenseRobot prioritizes purposeful engagement, whether in sharpening strategic thinking or fostering intergenerational bonding over a shared board.

Wins a Game Against the World Chess Champion



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10589/248091_966e0ca354448ad6_002full.jpg

Not Just a Chessboard-An AI-Powered Training Partner

SenseRobot brings chess to life with cutting-edge AI vision technology and intelligent decision-making algorithms.

Tactile Gameplay: The robotic arm delivers a physical, real-time chess experience that reinforces spatial cognition and mirrors over-the-board play-essential for players transitioning from digital to competitive formats.

Adaptive Training Engine: With over 1,200 exercises, the AI adjusts to the player's level, offering targeted tactical drills and progressive learning paths that replace generic app-based practice with personalized development.

ELO-Based AI Opponents: Dynamic difficulty settings based on ELO (200-2900) allow users to track improvement against standardized benchmarks, supporting measurable skill progression.

Structured Learning Modules: 25 integrated courses guide users through essential openings and strategies, functioning as a built-in curriculum for self-directed learning.

Global Play via Lichess: Integration with Lichess.org connects users to live online opponents, merging solo training with real-world application in a global context.

Endgame Simulation: 145 advanced scenarios allow users to master decisive late-game strategies-an area often underdeveloped in casual play but critical for competitive success.

Apex Duel Mode: Simulated matches against world champion-level AI push high-level users to refine precision and decision-making under pressure.

The Official ECU Strategic Partner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10589/248091_966e0ca354448ad6_003full.jpg

Why Early Matters: The Value of Being First

Joining the Indiegogo campaign as an early backer offers more than just preferential pricing-it provides strategic advantages that extend beyond the transaction.

Early adopters will be the first to experience the full product ecosystem-including updates, feature expansions, and integration improvements-before broader market rollout. This not only allows users to get ahead in their personal training but also provides opportunities to shape the platform through direct feedback to the development team.

Early access means faster progress, deeper product familiarity, and a front-row seat to the evolution of AI-enhanced chess education.

Follow the Indiegogo Page and set a reminder now:

https://www.indiegogo.com/project/preview/6bc1ad02

Learn more at:

Official Website: https://www.senserobotchess.com/

About SenseRobot

As a pioneer in the home chess robot industry, SenseRobot is redefining the future of home intelligence through groundbreaking AI innovation. As the world's first company to achieve large-scale production of home-use AI robotic arms, we're setting a new standard in intelligent living-bringing the art of chess and the power of technology to everyday life.

Rooted in our core philosophy of "innovation and companionship," SenseRobot transforms cold technology into warm, engaging experiences. Our robots are more than just chess masters-they're family companions, sparking joy, fostering learning, and creating meaningful moments of connection.

We are relentless in our pursuit of innovation, driving the global adoption of AI-powered solutions. With every move, we aim to bring families closer, making life smarter, more joyful, and full of infinite possibilities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248091

SOURCE: 41Caijing