SmartFlower Solar: SmartFlower Selected for Vanity Fair Italia's Prestigious Garden of Ideas at Milan Design Week 2025

A Solar Icon Takes Root in the World's Design Capital

MILAN, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartFlower, the revolutionary solar energy system that unfolds like a flower to follow the sun, has been selected for inclusion in Vanity Fair Italia's Garden of Ideas at Milan Design Week 2025 - one of the world's most celebrated showcases of design, creativity, and innovation.

Curated by Vanity Fair Italia, the Garden of Ideas brings together visionary projects that fuse sustainability, beauty, and future-thinking. SmartFlower's presence in this curated garden positions it not only as a symbol of clean energy, but as an icon of solar design - an elegant, sculptural solution for a planet in urgent need of transformation.

"Being featured in Vanity Fair's Garden of Ideas is a major milestone," said Jim Gordon, CEO of SmartFlower. "It affirms our belief that clean energy can, and should be beautiful, intuitive, and inspiring. Milan Design Week is where the world looks for what's next, and SmartFlower is proud to represent the future of sustainable design."

With its mesmerizing kinetic movement and sculptural presence, SmartFlower is more than a solar panel, it's a solar experience. At Milan Design Week 2025, visitors will have the opportunity to encounter SmartFlower in an immersive installation that celebrates the convergence of technology, nature, and design.

About SmartFlower

SmartFlower is the world's first all-in-one solar system that unfolds with the sun, tracks it throughout the day, and cleans itself for optimal performance - delivering up to 40% more energy than traditional rooftop panels. Installed in homes, public spaces, corporate campuses, and cultural landmarks around the globe, SmartFlower transforms solar energy into a design statement.

About Milan Design Week & Vanity Fair's Garden of Ideas

Milan Design Week (April 7-13, 2025) is the global stage for design innovation, attracting designers, architects, and thought leaders from every corner of the world. Vanity Fair Italia's Garden of Ideas is a curated exhibition of projects that redefine sustainability, creativity, and purpose - offering a platform for ideas that can shape the future.

