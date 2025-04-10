Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (the "Company") today provided further information regarding business being proposed at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") due to take place on Thursday, 1 May 2025, at 10:00 AM (BST) at Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3QL.

Following seven years on the Board, Bronwyn Curtis, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, will retire at the AGM and will not offer herself up for re-election.

The Board has selected Charlotte Denton as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, subject to her re-election, with effect from the conclusion of the AGM.

Following a thorough selection process for prospective Board candidates, the Nomination Committee recommended that the Board submit Jean-Baptiste Wautier for election as an independent non-executive Director of the Company. Shareholders will be asked to vote on the election of Mr. Wautier at the AGM.

Mr. Wautier is an investor and philanthropist, resident in London, and co-founder of the Wautier Family Office, which was established in 2024. He is currently Chairman of luxury fashion house, GEDEBE, and a non-executive director at the architectural practice, Studio Razavi Partners, as well as Chair of the Investment Committee at Sci Ventures and Chairman of Aspire. Mr. Wautier is also a Senior Lecturer at Sciences Po University in Paris and an Executive Fellow at Adam Smith's Panmure House. Mr. Wautier began his career at Arthur Andersen before moving to Morgan Stanley. He then joined private equity firm, IK Partners, in 2000, before moving to BC Partners in 2004 where Mr. Wautier served as Chairman of the Investment Committee and then Chief Investment Officer in the United Kingdom between 2013 and 2023, and was a member of the Management Committee in the United Kingdom between 2018 and 2023, before leaving BC Partners in 2024. Mr. Wautier holds a Master's (Political Science and Government) and a Master of Science (Industrial Organisation) from Sciences Po and Université Sorbonne Paris Nord, respectively.

Rupert Morley, Chairman of the Board, said: "The Board is pleased to recommend that shareholders elect Jean-Baptiste to the PSH Board. His extensive experience in private equity, mergers and acquisitions, board governance, and corporate finance will provide valuable perspectives to the Board."

Mr. Morley continued: "On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Tope and Bronwyn for their many important contributions to PSH over the years. Their dedication and insight have been instrumental to the Board's work, and their impact will be felt for years to come. We wish them all the best."

This announcement is released in compliance with UKLR 6.4.6 and there is no further information to be disclosed under the requirements of UKLR 6.4.8.

The Company is continuing its search for additional Board candidates and expects to appoint another Director in 2025.

As previously announced on 2 April 2025, shareholders will consider the receipt of the annual report and the financial statements, the renewal of PSH's share buy-back authority, the re-appointment of PSH's auditor and authorization of the Directors to determine its remuneration and the approval to disapply pre-emption rights for any share issuance of 10% (as is customary in the London investment fund market). Shareholders will also now consider the election of one new Director, Jean-Baptiste Wautier, as well as the re-election of the existing Directors other than Tope Lawani and Bronwyn Curtis.

The additional resolution can be found in the Supplementary Notice of Annual General Meeting available on PSH's website, https://www.pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/notices-shareholders/, alongside the Notice of Annual General Meeting published on 2 April 2025.

